Clemson Tigers vs. NC State Wolfpack Odds, College Football Betting Pick

The Clemson Tigers hold a firm grip on the North Carolina State Wolfpack as of late, winning 12 of the last 13 matchups. But North Carolina State is 5-2 against the spread over the last seven meetings, keeping most games close as underdogs, including last year's matchup. In a game that might decide an ACC division title, Clemson runs with the Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as seven-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 36.2-28.8 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers recovered from that loss to Syracuse three weeks ago to beat Georgia Tech last week 24-10. Clemson turned a Yellow Jackets turnover into an early 7-0 lead, pushed that to 14-3 after one quarter and eased home from there. The Tigers also had the 14-point spread covered at 24-3, but gave up a late Tech touchdown and settled for the push.

On the day, Clemson outgained the Yellow Jackets 428-230. Quarterback Kelly Bryant—banged up over previous weeks—threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, while the Tigers defense held Georgia Tech almost 200 yards below its season average and forced nine punts.

Clemson has now outgained six of eight opponents this season and outrushed seven of them.

Why the NC State Wolfpack can cover the spread

North Carolina State won six games in a row into last week but disappointed in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. The Wolfpack actually led the Irish early 7-0 and 14-7, but got nothing after that, gave up a couple of big plays and missed ATS as seven-point dogs.

Only trailing 21-14 in the third quarter and driving, North Carolina State had an interception go 69 yards the other way for a Notre Dame pick-six. A few minutes later, the Wolfpack let Irish running back Josh Adams get loose for a 77-yard touchdown, and that was it.

Prior to last week, though, North Carolina State won six straight, hitting the 30-point mark five times. On the season, the Wolfpack have outgained six of eight opponents and outrushed seven of them.

Smart pick

Clemson needed overtime to win this matchup last year 24-17 and was lucky to do so. North Carolina State missed a 33-yard field goal at the regulation buzzer that would have pulled the upset.

The Wolfpack are now a better team than they were that day, while the Tigers probably are not. Also, Clemson is 1-3-1 ATS in its last five games, as larger spreads have taken their toll. The smart money here takes the points with North Carolina State.

College football betting trends

Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against North Carolina State.

The total has gone under in three of Clemson's last four games against North Carolina State.

North Carolina State is 2-7 SU and ATS in its last nine games at home in November.

