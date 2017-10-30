College Football Rankings 2017: Latest Standings and Predictions for Week 10

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

College football has a new No. 2 team in the country, with Ohio State's comeback victory over Penn State this weekend helping create a shakeup in the Top 25.

The Buckeyes now sit third nationally, leapfrogging undefeated Wisconsin, after their 39-38 thriller in Columbus. Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll behind Alabama, while No. 5 Notre Dame is a new entry in the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Wisconsin

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma

9. Miami

10. TCU

11. Oklahoma State

12. Washington

13. Virginia Tech

14. Iowa State

15. UCF

16. Auburn

17. USC

18. Stanford

19. LSU

20. North Carolina State

21. Mississippi State

22. Memphis

23. Arizona

24. Michigan State

25. Washington State

Ohio State's effort was led by a Heisman-worthy performance from J.T. Barrett, who threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns while adding 95 yards on the ground. Barrett, once criticized for his lack of poise as a passer, completed 33 of his 38 pass attempts and hit on his last 16.

"I think I've had him for five years. I've seen it ever since he's been playing for us," Meyer told reporters. "I heard about this J.T. Barrett guy, and he came on as a redshirt freshman. And he wasn't tall enough, wasn't this or that. But he's tough as a lion and he has an incredible skill to lead others."

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was held to just 44 yards on 21 carries, most of which came on a 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Buckeyes defense spent nearly the entire game bottling him up for short gains and some big losses, particularly during their second-half comeback.

Ohio State trailed by as many as 18 points and 35-20 going into the fourth quarter.

"They were blitzing, bringing pressures," Barkley said after the game, per Mike Jensen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Adding an extra guy, adding extra hats in the run game. Scheme-wise, that's really all I saw. Their D-line made plays. Like I said, it's a talented group. I've got to find a way to break tackles, to fight for extra yards, and make plays."

Penn State will look to keep its playoff hopes alive this week when it travels to Michigan State. The Spartans were one of the biggest losers in this week's poll, dropping eight spots after a 39-31 road loss to Northwestern.

Also moving back this week was TCU, which lost a hard-fought 14-7 contest at Iowa State. The Cyclones kept TCU's offense off the scoreboard entirely and won on the back of their two first-half touchdowns.

The slate this weekend will also help suss out true contenders from pretenders in the playoff picture. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State, Clemson-NC State, Miami-Virginia Tech and Alabama-LSU all are Top 25 matchups featuring at least one team with playoff hopes taking on a Top 25 opponent.