Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers Odds, Betting Pick

The Clemson Tigers are working on taking control of the rivalry with the Georgia Tech Yellow Yackets, winning four of the last five meetings straight up, going 4-1 against the spread in the process. In what could amount to an elimination game in the ACC race Clemson rumbles with the Ramblin' Wreck on Saturday night at Death Valley.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 15.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.6-30.6 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can cover the spread

The Yellow Jackets rebounded from that tough one-point loss at Miami two weeks ago to beat Wake Forest last week 38-24. Georgia Tech fell down to the Demon Deacons 21-10 in the second quarter but finished the game with a 28-3 run, punctuated by a 70-yard scoring bolt by quarterback TaQuon Marshall with two minutes left, and they covered as a four-point favorite.

On the evening the Yellow Jackets outgained Wake Forest 495-362, outrushed the Deacons 427-110 and won time of possession by a 36/24 margin. So on the season Georgia Tech has outgained five of six opponents, and outrushed them all.

Two weeks ago the Yellow Jackets led Miami 24-13 in the third quarter but lost on a field goal at the buzzer 25-24. And in its only other defeat this season Georgia Tech led Tennessee 28-14 in the fourth quarter but lost 42-41 in double-overtime on a failed two-point conversion. A couple of plays here and there and the Yellow Jackets might be undefeated.

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

The defending national champs started 6-0 this season, but two weeks ago they suffered a 27-24 upset loss at Syracuse. The Tigers then had last week off to stew about it.

Clemson trailed the Orange 7-0, 14-7, 17-14 and 24-17 but tied the score each. The Tigers fell down by a field goal early in the fourth quarter, and with starting quarterback Kelly Bryant out with a head injury they got stopped on a fourth down inside Syracuse territory with six minutes to go. Clemson then couldn't get the ball back, allowing the Orange to run the remaining time off the clock.

Despite the loss the Tigers remain in the hunt for both the ACC championship and a return trip to the College Football Playoff. And Bryant, who's done such a nice job stepping into the big shoes left by Deshaun Watson, is expected to play Saturday.

Smart pick

Clemson dominated Georgia Tech the last two seasons, but the Tigers are not quite the team right now they were then, while the Yellow Jackets are improved. Also, playing at Death Valley means the spread is likely inflated. Smart money here takes the points with the Ramblin' Wreck.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in Georgia Tech's last three games on the road against Clemson.

Clemson is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

The total has gone over in five of Georgia Tech's last six games in October.

