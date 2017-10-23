Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Odds, Betting Pick

Jerry Larson/Associated Press

Since becoming Big 12 rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys own the edge on the West Virginia Mountaineers, winning three of five meetings straight up and going 3-2 against the spread. In what amounts to an elimination game in this season's Big 12 race, Oklahoma State takes on West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Cowboys opened as six-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (line updates and matchup report available here)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 49.0-33.8 Cowboys (college football picks on every game available here)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Oklahoma State Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys ride a three-game winning streak into this week, after topping Texas last week in Austin 13-10 in overtime. OSU took an early 7-0 lead, trailed 10-7 into the fourth quarter but tied the game with one field goal and won it with another field goal in the top of the first overtime and an interception in the end zone in the bottom.

On the day, the Cowboys outgained the Longhorns 428-283, won the ground battle 146-42 and held a 34-26 advantage in time of possession, as Oklahoma State won for the fifth straight time on Texas' home field.

The Cowboys have now outgained each of their seven opponents this season, six of them by at least 145 yards, and outrushed six of seven foes. They're also 4-0 on the road this year.

Why the West Virginia Mountaineers can cover the spread

The Mountaineers own a two-game winning streak, following their 38-36 victory over Baylor last week. West Virginia led that game 10-0 after one quarter and 38-13 after three, let the Bears rally to within two points on a touchdown with 20 seconds left but made a sack on a two-point conversion to preserve the win.

On the afternoon, the Mountaineers racked up 493 yards worth of offense, as quarterback Will Grier threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns. Unfortunately for West Virginia's financial backers, a defense that played well for the first three quarters blew the cover of a 10-point spread in the fourth.

The Mountaineers have now outgained five of their seven opponents this season.

Smart pick

Oklahoma State probably owns edges on offense and defense, but West Virginia has plenty enough to keep this one close and possibly pull off the upset. Smart money here likes the Mountaineers as home dogs.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in Oklahoma State's last four games against West Virginia.

West Virginia is 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games in October.

Oklahoma State is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in October.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.