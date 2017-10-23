Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators: Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Florida Gators own a three-game winning streak in the rivalry with the Georgia Bulldogs, and they're 4-0 against the spread over the last four meetings. But the Gators are big underdogs for their battle with the Bulldogs at the big cocktail party Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 13-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 37.8-14.8 Bulldogs (college football picks on every game).

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

The Bulldogs are working on an eight-game winning streak after beating Missouri two weeks ago 53-28. They then enjoyed last week off.

Georgia struggled a bit as a four-touchdown favorite against the Tigers but broke a 21-21 tie by scoring 26 unanswered points. The Bulldogs later led by 25 but ended the game by taking two knees after reaching the Missouri 25-yard line.

On the night Georgia outgained the Tigers 696-312, won the ground battle 370-59 and dominated time of possession by a 40-20 margin. So the Bulldogs have outgained and outrushed each of their first seven opponents this season.

Georgia has also won its first four SEC games by an average score of 43-11, going 3-1 ATS in the process.

Why the Florida Gators can cover the spread

The Gators had won three games in a row but have lost two straight by a total of three points. Three weeks ago Florida fell to LSU 17-16 on a missed extra point, and two weeks ago the Gators lost to Texas A&M 19-17 on a field goal with less than a minute to go. They then also had last week off.

Florida led the Aggies 3-0, 10-3 and 17-10 early in the fourth quarter but managed just 21 yards of offense on its last three possessions, resulting in two punts and an interception. On the evening, the Gators outgained A&M 371-263, outrushed the Aggies 242-83 and held a 33-27 edge in time of possession. But the punt team gave up a long return that led to Texas A&M's game-winning field goal, and that made the difference.

Still, Florida has outgained and outrushed three of its last four foes.

Smart pick

Georgia owns advantages in the running games, on defense and even with its freshman quarterback. And the Bulldogs are probably tired of losing to the Gators. The smart money here gives the points with Georgia.

College football betting trends

Georgia is 0-3 SU and ATS in its last three games against Florida.

The total has gone under in five of Georgia's last six games against Florida.

Florida is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in Week 9.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted.