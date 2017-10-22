    NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Predicting Top Movers in Week 9 Post-Week 8 Results

    Ryan McCrystalFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    After knocking off USC, Notre Dame will likely climb into the top 10.
    The college football world was shaken by upsets in Week 7, but things settled down in Week 8. 

    The overwhelming majority of the ranked teams cruised to easy victories on Saturday, so we shouldn't see too much shakeup in the AP Poll this week. 

    None of the serious playoff contenders lost, so the top of the rankings will likely remain intact. But losses by USC and Michigan will shake up the middle tier of the poll. 

    Here's a look at the projected updated rankings, which will be released on Sunday afternoon, followed by a breakdown of a few of the biggest movers of the weekend. 

          

    1. Alabama

    2. Penn State

    3. Georgia

    4. TCU

    5. Wisconsin

    6. Ohio State

    7. Clemson

    8. Miami FL

    9. Notre Dame

    10. Oklahoma

    11. Oklahoma State

    12. Washington

    13. Virginia Tech

    14. Washington State 

    15. N.C. State

    16. South Florida

    17. Michigan State

    18. UCF

    19. Auburn

    20. LSU

    21. USC

    22. Stanford

    23. West Virginia 

    24. Memphis

    25. Iowa State

          

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 21: Josh Adams #33 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 21, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won 49-14. (Phot
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    It was baffling to see Notre Dame ranked behind USC heading into Saturday night's showdown, but that situation will clearly be rectified in the polls this week after the Irish's 49-14 drubbing of the Trojans. 

    When Notre Dame lost to Georgia in Week 2, the Bulldogs were ranked 15th, and it seems as though many voters failed to adjust their opinion of Notre Dame based on the fact Georgia has cruised to a 7-0 start.

    Sometimes it takes a prime time performance to catch the attention of the masses, and Notre Dame certainly accomplished that on Saturday night. The Irish put up 497 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers against the Trojans. 

    Such a dominating performance will certainly push Notre Dame into the top 10, but the question is: How high will they climb?

    Undefeated Miami sits at No. 8, which means most voters will likely pencil in the one-loss Irish right behind them. And if both teams keep winning, we'll be treated to a classic matchup on November 11 when the Irish pay a visit to the Hurricanes. 

         

    USC Trojans

    SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 21: Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans gets tackled while trying to pass in the second quarter of a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on October 21, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    USC continues to sleep walk through the 2017 season, falling short of expectations on a near weekly basis. They've managed to squeak out wins in most matchups, but Notre Dame was not going to let the Trojans hang around with their sloppy performance. 

    Some voters may consider dropping USC out of the top 25 entirely, but the Trojans will likely be saved by their win over Stanford. 

    The Cardinal, who also have two losses, were ranked No. 22 last week, so it will be tough for many voters to justify dropping USC behind a team they already defeated in convincing fashion. 

         

    LSU Tigers

    OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 21: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball as Ken Webster #5 of the Mississippi Rebels defends during the second half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonatha
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    After losing at home to Troy, it looked like a lost season for LSU, and many Tigers fans were already lamenting the team's decision to hire head coach Ed Orgeron. 

    Since that shocking defeat, however, the Tigers have rallied to pull off three wins in SEC play, including a 40-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. 

    Derrius Guice, who has been batting injuries this season, led the way against the Rebels, picking up a season-high 276 yards on 22 carries. 

    If Guice is back to full strength, LSU may have what it takes to continue this hot streak through the remainder of the season. After a bye next weekend, the Tigers will travel to Alabama for their toughest test of the season.

