Oklahoma St. Survives Texas' Upset Bid After Sam Ehlinger OT Interception

Oklahoma St. Survives Texas' Upset Bid After Sam Ehlinger OT InterceptionOctober 21, 2017
The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys escaped Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, with a 13-10 win over the Texas Longhorns in overtime Saturday.
After Oklahoma State took the lead on its first overtime possession with a field goal, Texas freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger was intercepted by Cowboys safety Ramon Richards on 3rd-and-4 from the OK State 6-yard line to seal the win for the Pokes.
Saturday's win kept Oklahoma State in the College Football Playoff hunt, as it improved to 6-1 on the season. Meanwhile, Texas fell to 3-4, with three of those losses coming by five or fewer points.
Prior to the game-ending interception, Ehlinger had played a strong, mistake-free outing with 241 passing yards and one rushing touchdown.
As seen in the following video of the pick, however, the final play of the game was a massive blunder on Ehlinger's part, via Max Olson of The Athletic:
Max Olson @max_olson
Oklahoma State escapes in OT. Here’s the view from down on the field https://t.co/x0hRXz6o1j2017-10-21 19:48:09
Jon Ledyard of FanRag Sports didn't mince words when sharing his thoughts about Ehlinger's decision:
Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft
That's probably the dumbest decision by a quarterback I've ever seen. What is Ehlinger possibly thinking?2017-10-21 19:42:38
Mike Leslie of WFAA agreed it was a huge error, although he had some good things to say about Ehlinger and his future:
Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA
I like Sam Ehlinger. I think he’s a good young QB, and will be a part of Texas starting to turn things around. But, dude.2017-10-21 19:44:17
The Longhorns quarterback had nothing on the play and was about to get sacked, but instead of throwing away the ball and settling for a chip-shot field-goal attempt that could have prolonged the game, he tried to make something happened.
What transpired was an errant loft to the end zone that didn't end up near one of his receivers.
Despite the loss, there was a lot to like about Texas' performance. It held Oklahoma State to 2.9 yards per carry and limited quarterback Mason Rudolph to 282 yards and no touchdowns.
Discipline was the biggest different, as officials flagged Texas eight times for 73 yards in comparison to two penalties for 20 yards against the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State survived a scare, but it has some tough challenges coming up with a road game against the No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers next week followed by a home date with the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 4.
As for Texas, it will look to get back on track next week against beleaguered Baylor before meeting the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs in Week 10.
