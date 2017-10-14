College Football Scores 2017: Top 25 Teams' Week 7 Results, Key Stats and Stars

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

It is called the Red River Shootout, and Oklahoma was not about to let Texas steal a victory.

The Sooners jumped out to a 20-0 lead and looked like they would blow out the Longhorns, as Texas appeared to be providing very little resistance.

However, the 12th-ranked Sooners were soon in a major battle, and the Longhorns came all the way back in the fourth quarter when quarterback Sam Ehlinger scored on an eight-yard run with 8:01 left to help take a 24-23 lead.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield could have panicked at that point but instead played like a potential Heisman Trophy contender. He threw a 59-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews three plays later, and that helped give the Sooners a 29-24 lead with 6:53 remaining. Oklahoma was able to hold on to that edge and win the game.

AJ MAST/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines were bound and determined not to lose two games in a row.

They accomplished their goal with a 27-20 overtime victory at Indiana.

The Wolverines went up against a tough-minded opponent that was eager to end a 21-game losing streak to Michigan. The Hoosiers rallied with 10 late points to send the game into overtime, with Griffin Oakes hitting a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

However, Michigan took charge in overtime, as Karan Higdon ran 25 yards for a touchdown, and Tyree Kinnel intercepted a fourth-down pass in the end zone to clinch the victory for the Wolverines.

Michigan's defense was solid, but the offense struggled. Quarterback John O'Korn was 10-of-20 for 58 yards, and the Wolverines' inability to move the ball in the passing game allowed the Hoosiers to remain competitive throughout the game.

Top 25 Scores and Stats

No. 6 TCU 26, Kansas State 6: TCU, 297-146 edge in passing yards.

No. 7 Wisconsin 17, Purdue 9: Wisconsin, 295-66 edge in rushing yards; 39:18-20:42 advantage in time of possession.

LSU 27, No. 10 Auburn 23: LSU scored last 20 points of game and blanked Auburn in the second half.

No. 11 Miami 25, Georgia Tech 24: Miami, 297-55 edge in passing yards.

No. 12 Oklahoma 29, Texas 24: Oklahoma, 518-428 edge in total yards.

No. 14 Oklahoma State 59, Baylor 16: Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph with 459 passing yards and an average of 14.8 yards per pass.

No. 17 Michigan 27, Indiana 20 (OT): Michigan, 271-80 advantage in rushing yardage; 2-0 edge in takeaways.

No. 20 NC State 35, Pittsburgh 17: NC State holds Pittsburgh's leading rushers to 18 yards each.

West Virginia 46, No. 24 Texas Tech 35: Texas Tech, 16 penalties for 159 yards.

Memphis 30, No. 25 Navy 27: Memphis, 279-20 advantage in passing yards.

Stars of the Week

Michigan RB Karan Higdon

Michigan struggled to put Indiana away for more than 60 minutes, as the Hoosiers sent this game to overtime with a late field goal.

However, Higdon was not about to let the game slip away. He scored on a 25-yard run in the extra session, and that TD was his third of the game. Higdon had a brilliant game, carrying the ball 25 times for 200 yards.

Higdon scored on runs of 12 yards in the first quarter, 59 yards early in the fourth quarter and his scoring sprint in overtime. The 5'10", 190-pound junior running back from Sarasota, Florida, showed the ability to break out of tackles and pick up extra yards throughout the game.

West Virginia QB Will Grier

Grier was on top of his game in leading the West Virginia Mountaineers to a victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Grier was in attack mode throughout the game, and he riddled the Texas Tech secondary with his razor-sharp passes. Grier completed 32 of 41 passes for 352 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception.

Grier had to lead the offense because the West Virginia running game was held to 44 yards. Junior wide receiver David Sills V caught three of the TD passes, while Ka'Raun White caught the other two for the Mountaineers.

Oklahoma State WR James Washington

The Oklahoma State offense is all about making big plays. The Cowboys have a brilliant quarterback in Rudolph who can light up the scoreboard, and he has the receiver crew to take advantage of his strong arm.

James Washington was basically uncoverable in Oklahoma State's runaway victory over Baylor. Washington caught six passes for 235 yards and one TD.

The scoring play was a 68-yarder in the third quarter that saw him sprint between two defenders and then use his stiff arm to finish the play and find his way into the end zone.