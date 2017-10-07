﻿Western Michigan Beats Buffalo 71-68 in 7OT Marathon Game

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Western Michigan Broncos outlasted the Buffalo Bulls in a seven-overtime marathon game with a 71-68 victory at UB Stadium.

Seven overtimes tied the FBS record for most in a single game. It had been done three times prior to Saturday, most recently in North Texas' win over Florida International, 25-22, exactly 11 years ago on Oct. 7, 2006.



After regulation ended with the score tied at 31, the teams scored a total of 77 points. Western Michigan finally prevailed on Jarvion Franklin's 12-yard touchdown after Buffalo took a 68-65 lead on the opening possession of the seventh overtime.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the 139 combined points represents a new FBS record.

Western Michigan had a chance to end things in regulation, but Josh Grant's 52-yard field-goal attempt was blocked as time expired.

After the teams exchanged touchdowns on each of their first two overtime possessions, Western Michigan had another shot at going home after Buffalo running back Theo Anderson lost a fumble. Grant missed a 29-yard attempt to keep the game going until Franklin sent the Broncos home happy.

There was an embarrassing moment for Western Michigan after tight end Donnie Ernsberger caught a touchdown in the first overtime. His sister ran onto the field to hug him and was removed from the stadium.

In defeat, Buffalo quarterback Drew Anderson was incredible with 597 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions on 61 attempts.

The win moves Western Michigan's record to 4-2 with four consecutive wins after losses against USC and Michigan State to open the season.