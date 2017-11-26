NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Hits and Misses from Week 14 Polls

0 of 6

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

When the top two teams in the country lose on the same weekend, change is to be expected. And now that the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls are out, we see just how much is different from a week ago.

Top-ranked Alabama's Iron Bowl loss at Auburn and Miami's setback at Pittsburgh have cut the number of unbeaten teams in college football down to two: Wisconsin and UCF. Yet neither of them is No. 1 in either poll, one of many notable things to come out of the latest rankings.

What else stands out from the most recent Top 25s, both positively and negatively? Follow along as we break it all down.