Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Not too long ago, the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Volunteers five times in a row. But the Vols have won the last two meetings, thanks to a huge comeback and a Hail Mary, and they're 4-1 against the spread over the last five.

In a big game in the SEC East this week, Tennessee tangles with Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Rocky Top.

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 3.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report are available here.)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 33.2-30.4 Bulldogs (Picks for every game are available here.)

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

Georgia is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS this season after mauling Mississippi State last week 31-3, easily covering a three-point spread. The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead two minutes into the game on a 59-yard flea-flicker, scored again on their next possession and never let the other Bulldogs back in the game.

On the night, UGA outgained MSU 404-280, racking up 203 yards on the ground. Running back Nick Chubb scored on runs of seven and 28 yards, while freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, making his third start in place of an injured Jacob Eason, hit on nine of 12 throws with two beautiful touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, the Georgia defense held Mississippi State dual-threat QB Nick Fitzgerald to just 130 total yards and picked him off twice.

The Bulldogs have now outgained and outrushed each of their four opponents this season. Also, the only reason they're not 4-0 ATS is because they took their paws off the gas a couple of weeks ago in a 42-14 win over Samford.

Why the Tennessee Volunteers can cover the spread

The Vols didn't exactly bounce back after their disheartening loss at Florida a couple of weeks ago, but they did hold on to beat Massachusetts last week 17-13. Tennessee grabbed the first lead of the game at 7-0 in the second quarter and later led 17-6, but they just couldn't shake the Minutemen and eventually settled for the four-point victory.

UT only managed 319 yards of total offense, but the defense held UMass to 281 yards and a 3-for-14 performance on third downs, while recording seven sacks.

RB John Kelly ran 25 times for 101 yards, his third 100-yard effort this season, and wide receiver Brandon Johnson caught seven balls for 123 yards.

Two weeks ago the Vols battled back to tie the Gators at the Swamp but gave up a 63-yard bomb for a touchdown on the last play of the game to lose 26-20. Tennessee outgained Florida that day 442-380 but also gave up a pick-six. And yet the Volunteers hung on to cover as seven-point dogs.

Smart pick

Georgia owns key advantages in the running games and on defense, and that's how you win games on the road. Also, Tennessee just struggled mightily with the 0-5 Massachusetts team. Smart money here at online sports betting sites wagers the Bulldogs.

College football betting trends

Georgia is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Tennessee.

The total has gone over in Georgia's last five games against Tennessee.

Tennessee is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at home against teams with winning records.

