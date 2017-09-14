Camion Patrick, Isaiah Wright Charged in Murder of Caleb Radford

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Camion D. Patrick and Isaiah S. Wright were arrested and charged with criminal homicide Wednesday in connection with the July 25 stabbing death of Caleb Thomas Radford in Alcoa, Tennessee.

On Thursday, Don Jacobs of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported the football-playing brothers were arrested separately—Patrick by Indiana University campus police and Wright in Harriman, Tennessee—and become the third and fourth individuals allegedly connected to Radford's death.

The East Tennessee brothers previously played for East Mississippi Community College, which was featured in the Netflix documentary series Last Chance U.

Patrick went on to play both running back and wide receiver for the Hoosiers. He appeared in 10 games for IU during the 2016 season, racking up 164 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He was granted a medical hardship in July following a series of injuries that ended his collegiate career.

Wright, a running back, transferred to the University of West Georgia from EMCC in February and took part in the Wolves' spring football practices.

Connor Tapp of 247Sports reported last month the West Georgia athletics department confirmed he was no longer enrolled at the school ahead of the 2017 season, however.

Patrick and Wright join Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell and Itiq Tivone Green as individuals charged in connection with the July stabbing, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. The report added Radford was "stabbed multiple times," but no further information related to the case was released.

Jacobs noted Wright is in custody and is expected to get moved to Blount County Jail in Tennessee. Patrick is being held in Bloomington, Indiana, awaiting potential extradition to the same Tennessee facility as his brother. He's also been suspended by Indiana University.