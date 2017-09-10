NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Predicting Top Movers in Week 3 Top 25 Standings

Rainier Ehrhardt/Associated Press

The snapshot of the 2017 college football season shows potential national title contenders in strong supply atop the rankings.

Clemson's new-look Tigers have their first major catch: a gritty win over a Top 25 team. Oklahoma earned a bit of sweet revenge. So did USC and Penn State—this year's Rose Bowl combatants—though this time not at each other's expense.

Here's how we think things will shake out when the Week 3 rankings are released.

Top 25 Predictions

Alabama (last week: 1) Clemson (3) Oklahoma (5) Penn State (2) USC (6) Ohio State (2) Washington (7) Michigan (8) Wisconsin (9) Florida State (10) Oklahoma State ( 11) LSU (12) Georgia (15) Louisville (17) Auburn (13) Miami (16) Stanford (14) Virginia Tech ( 18) Kansas State ( 19) Washington State (20) South Florida (21) Florida (22) TCU (23) Utah (not ranked) Tennessee (25)

Risers

Oklahoma

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield and No. 5 Oklahoma made their fair share of statements at No. 2 Ohio State in Week 2.

Last year's Heisman Trophy third-place finisher put himself in this season's race, throwing for 386 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Sooners to a 31-16 takedown of the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.

After the game, Mayfield planted OU's flag at midfield of the Horseshoe, reclaiming some of what was lost during last September's 45-24 flattening at OSU's hands in Norman, Oklahoma.

"Part of it was [what happened] last year," Mayfield said, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter. "It was embarrassing for them to sing their fight song on our field. They're probably feeling the same way right now."

The Sooners can feel good that they've staked an early claim to a spot in the College Football Playoff push. But the national title is settled in the winter, not the late summer. First-year coach Lincoln Riley's tenure is off to a roaring start, but it's how his squad finishes that will determine how he's seen by a fanbase that hasn't tasted a national championship since 2000.

Clemson

Speaking of champions, Clemson looks like it's fixing to defend its title, thanks in no small part to a pair that share the same last name.

The third-ranked Tigers took down No. 13 Auburn in Death Valley, 14-6. It marked Clemson's third straight win over an opponent from the Yellowhammer State, after last season's triumphs against the Tigers during the regular season and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game.

Leading the way on both sides of the ball were the Bryants. Kelly, the junior quarterback who's taking over for Deshaun Watson, accounted for 240 of Clemson's 284 yards and both of the team's touchdowns. Austin, the junior defensive end, tallied four of the Tigers' 11 sacks of Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham. (They're not related, by the way.)

"The Bryant guys were pretty good," Kelly Bryant said, per the Associated Press. "We've got to keep it going."

Fallers

Ohio State

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes weren't nearly as composed as one might expect a talented team to be at home. Senior quarterback J.T. Barrett struggled to keep drives alive with his arm and too often wound up trying to run it himself. He finished with 183 passing yards and one interception on 19-of-35 through the air.

"We'll grow from it," Barrett said, per the Associated Press. "Nobody points fingers. Own up to it and get to work tomorrow."

Ohio State will have ample opportunity to improve against so-so competition in the coming weeks. The Buckeyes won't face a ranked opponent until Oct. 28, when they host No. 4 Penn State.

Stanford

Bryce Love did his best Christian McCaffrey impression, rushing for 160 yards and one touchdown, although he had no other all-purpose yards. But No. 14 Stanford struggled to keep pace with No. 6 USC's explosive offense in a 42-24 loss.

Though the Cardinal defense picked off Sam Darnold twice, the Trojans' sophomore quarterback stood in well enough to tally 316 yards and four touchdowns. He had plenty of help from running back Ronald Jones II, who racked up 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

David Shaw's squad had beaten Southern Cal three straight times and eight of 11. Now, the Cardinal will prepare for a showdown with San Diego State before diving back into the meat of their Pac-12 schedule against UCLA.