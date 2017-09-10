Winners and Losers from Week 2 of College Football

0 of 17

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield and the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners exited Saturday as the undisputed winners of Week 2 after taking down the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on the road.

However, in a week littered with marquee matchups, quarterbacks dominated the stat sheet. Lamar Jackson highlighted the performances with a six-touchdown day in Louisville's ACC opener, but stars from both the Big 12 and Pac-12 showed out, too.

But not every national contender had memorable outings. Michigan and Auburn now have something to prove. Other losers of the week include upsets and potential drops in job security.