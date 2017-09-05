AP College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 2 Rankings Released

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama stands atop the Associated Press' rankings for Week 2 after a season-opening victory over Florida State, which dropped from No. 3 to No. 10. The Crimson Tide earned 60 of a possible 61 first-place votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Meanwhile, Ohio State remains No. 2 after a routine blowout of Indiana, but the Buckeyes should face a more serious test against the fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Penn State round out the top five heading into the second week of college football action.

Here's a look at the complete Top 25 following Week 1:

1. Alabama (1,524 points)

2. Ohio State (1,445)

3. Clemson (1,317)

4. Penn State (1,303)

5. Oklahoma (1,253)

6. USC (1,224)

7. Washington (1,083)

8. Michigan (1,051)

9. Wisconsin (979)

10. Florida State (976)

11. Oklahoma State (950)

12. LSU (898)

13. Auburn (873)

14. Stanford (772)

15. Georgia (685)

16. Miami Fla. (537)

17. Louisville (529)

18. Virginia Tech (490)

19. Kansas State (398)

20. Washington State (216)

21. South Florida (207)

22. Florida (164)

23. TCU (154)

24. Notre Dame (141)

25. Tennessee (124)

Alabama pulled away from Florida State with 14 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 24-7 victory that was more of a grind than the final score may indicate. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for just 96 yards as the Tide offense struggled to find second gear.

Afterward, head coach Nick Saban praised the defense and special teams, but admitted there's still plenty of work to do within the third facet of the game, per Michael Wayne Bratton of Saturday Down South.

"I think we scrapped in the game. I don't think we played great. I think the defense did a fantastic job, especially in the second half—getting some turnovers," he said. "Special teams was a big difference in the game, with the turnover, the blocked punt. Our consistency, on offense is not what it needs to be. It's great to get a win like this, even if you have to do it ugly. We have a lot of work to do. We know where we are now and we'll work to get better."

On the opposite side, the Seminoles' chances of competing for a national championship suffered a major setback with an injury to quarterback Deondre Francois. Head coach Jimbo Fisher announced the starter will miss the rest of the season to undergo patellar tendon surgery.

The other high-profile clash during the opening week saw Michigan overcome a halftime deficit to beat Florida 33-17. The Wolverines defense, which replaced 10 starters from last season, held the Gators without a point in the second half.

Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News noted Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh heaped praise on the rebuilt unit for putting itself in position to take advantage of Florida's mistakes.

"The defense, the way they played, it was the best since I've been here coaching, that I've seen our defense run to the football," said the coach, who's been with the Wolverines since 2015. "Holes opened up and they closed. Pursuit. Nobody on the ground. Everybody getting up running making the tackle. What we need to do when there's an interception.

"We need to watch that tape. And get the three fumbles. Three fumbles? We had six last year, we had three in this game. Diving on their mistakes and pursuing. Because you're running to the ball at all times, it makes that possible."

ESPN Stats & Info pointed out the loss puts the Gators in the rare position of trying to dig themselves out of a 0-1 hole:

Looking ahead, there are a handful of marquee matchups on tap in Week 2.

Alongside the Buckeyes-Sooners tilt, Clemson will face Auburn and attempt to make a statement about its chances to repeat. The reigning champion Tigers made easy work of MAC foe Kent State with a 56-3 rout in the opener.

Other notable Saturday games include Georgia battling Notre Dame and USC looking to rebound from being on upset alert against Western Michigan when it takes on Stanford.