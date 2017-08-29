Les Miles, Mark Helfrich, Danny Kanell Hired by Fox Sports

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Fox Sports formally announced three new additions to its college football coverage for the 2017 season.

According to Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch, former Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich, former LSU Tigers head coach Les Miles and former ESPN personality Danny Kanell joined the network.

LSU fired Miles last September after the Tigers got off to a 2-2 start in 2016. He had originally agreed to serve as a guest analyst on SEC Network ahead of the Florida Gators' season opener against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Earlier this month, Miles told the Advocate's Ross Dellenger he didn't plan on working for just one network and would be "in a number of different places." Miles also said he still hopes to get back into coaching once the 2017 season concludes.

Oregon let Helfrich go shortly after the 2016 campaign, in which the Ducks finished 4-8. The Big Lead's Ryan Glasspiegel and Kyle Koster first reported Aug. 1 he was joining Fox, and they highlighted a photo on Twitter from Fox commentator Tim Brando that included Helfrich:

Kanell had been at ESPN since 2010, working as a college football analyst. The company included him among its layoffs in April.

Kanell appeared in 43 regular-season games in the NFL from 1996 to 2003, and before that, he played in 45 games for the Florida State Seminoles from 1992 to 1995. He was the ACC's Player of the Year in 1995 after throwing for 2,957 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.