Dream Scenarios for 2018 New Year's Six Bowl Game Matchups

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Everybody is gearing up for the football season, and hope runs rampant in almost every college town across the nation. The ultimate goal is to be one of the final four teams standing in the College Football Playoff at season's end.

Any spot in the New Year's Six bowl games—Rose, Sugar, Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange—will mark a successful season. But what matchups would get the most folks to tune in, even if their teams aren't in the running?

It's always good for ratings when popular powerhouses with massive fanbases make the big-time bowl games. It's also a huge deal when dormant programs rebound for pivotal, program-changing seasons.

It's fun when there are intriguing storylines behind the matchups and also cool when teams pit strength versus strength.

So, with all that in mind, what would be some ideal scenarios for New Year's Six showdowns? Whether it's the teams you love or the teams you love to hate; the same old seasonly staples or some new blood, everybody roots for a bowl season worth watching.

Let's take a look at some potential pairings that would have everybody parked in front of their TV sets.