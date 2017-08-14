Isaiah Wright of 'Last Chance U' No Longer Enrolled at Division II West Georgia

Photo credit: Scout.com

Despite competing in spring practices with West Georgia, running back Isaiah Wright is no longer enrolled at the school, according to Connor Tapp of 247Sports.

Wright is best known for his appearance on the Netflix documentary Last Chance U, which chronicles the football team at East Mississippi Community College. He finished his sophomore year with 483 yards and seven touchdowns on 69 carries before transferring to the Division II school.

He appeared on each of the show's first two seasons, competing as a backup running back in 2015 while earning a bigger role as a sophomore in 2016.

According to Tapp, Wright is currently living in Bloomington, Indiana, with his brother, Camion Patrick, hoping to land a spot on Indiana's roster. However, the team reportedly isn't aware of his intention to join the team.

Per Scout.com, the 3-star recruit previously received a scholarship offer from Indiana as well as Auburn, Iowa State and West Virginia before ultimately deciding on West Georgia.

The Florence, Alabama, native was unranked on the recruiting site coming out of high school in 2015.