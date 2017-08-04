Teen Terrors: The Best College Football Players Who Are 19 or Younger

1 of 9

Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M RB

It was a tough decision to leave out a guy who averaged 148.8 yards per game and 9.6 yards per carry in Weeks 3-6 of his true freshman season, but Williams struggled in the second half of the year and still has to share the backfield with former Oklahoma transfer Keith Ford. It's clear he possesses the talent to be special, though.

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami LB

An All-ACC third-team linebacker in 2016, Quarterman recorded 84 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a freshman—this despite tearing the AC joint in his left shoulder in the fifth game of the season, per Matt Porter of the Palm Beach Post. Now healthy and one of the many annual preseason "best shape of his life" stories, he should become the singular star of a defense expected to carry the Hurricanes.

Jacob Eason, Georgia QB

Consistency and completion percentage will be the big questions as Eason enters his second season as a highly touted college QB. He could be the reason Georgia lives up to lofty preseason expectations, or he could be the reason the Bulldogs sputter to another 8-5 record. Either way, there are going to be a lot of eyes on this 19-year-old.

Brian Burns, Florida State DE

Burns only recorded 23 tackles as a freshman, but he had 8.5 sacks in the process, making him Florida State's returning leader in that category. Along with Josh Sweat and Derrick Nnadi, he will be a major piece of one of the fiercest defensive lines in the country.

Mike Weber, Ohio State RB

At the moment, Weber qualifies as a teen terror, but he will turn 20 on August 25, meaning he won't play a game as a teenager this year. Regardless, look for him to put up huge numbers as a sophomore now that Curtis Samuel (771 rushing yards) is out of the picture.

Freshmen

We decided not to include any first-year players because there were plenty of young enough sophomores to choose from and because it's impossible to forecast how much a player will be used as a freshman. But if we had opted to factor in freshmen, four strong candidates for the list would have been Jaelan Phillips (UCLA), Cam Akers (Florida State), Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan).