Malik Zaire Reportedly 'Leaning Toward' Florida Transfer, Waiting on Rule Change

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire is reportedly considering transferring to the University of Florida.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Tuesday that Zaire is waiting on a potential SEC rule change that could pave the way for his transfer to the Gators.

Zaire is a graduate transfer, which should allow him to play right away under normal circumstances, but Florida presents a unique challenge.

According to Alex Kirshner of SBNation, Florida added two graduate transfers who didn't meet academic benchmarks in 2015, which resulted in the school being banned from having graduate transfers until 2018.

That rule can be changed by a majority vote within the SEC, but it would require the Gators' rivals lending them a helping hand of sorts.

Due to the presence of Everett Golson and then DeShone Kizer, Zaire played sparingly in three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

He completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 816 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for 324 yards and two scores.

Should Zaire transfer to Florida, he will likely have every opportunity to earn the starting job for a team that ranked just 73rd in the nation in passing yardage last season.