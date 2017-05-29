Navarro College Football Signee Ledajrick Rajae Cox Dies After Shooting

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Recent Carter High School graduate and Navarro College football signee Ledajrick Rajae Cox died after being shot following an argument at a 7-Eleven in Irving, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to CBS DFW.

Per that report, "As they were driving off, someone shot into a sedan which struck three of the five people in the car. A woman from that car flagged down officers. The three victims were transported to Parkland Hospital. The second victim remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the third has been released."

According to police (via Eline de Bruijn and Claire Z. Cardona of the Dallas Morning News), the argument started in the parking lot, perhaps because a man spoke to one of the women in the car with Cox. The car with Cox and his friends then left the scene but was followed by a white sedan, which pulled up next to it. Multiple shots were fired into the vehicle.

Cox was named prom king and homecoming king and most popular, best looking and best all-around in his class, according to KDFW Fox 4.

"We all had dreams for him," his stepfather, Sam Johnson, told CBS DFW. "I just want to encourage the people who did this to come forward and turn yourself in."