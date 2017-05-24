The Biggest Offseason Question for Every New Coach at a Power Conference Program

0 of 8

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Every new coaching hire comes with its unique set of challenges, and across the landscape of college football, eight fresh faces at Power 5 programs are getting ready to take those head-on.

With a spring practice session in the books, the new coaches have a clear picture of the tasks at hand, and in the big-money, win-now atmospheres of the nation's top conferences, they know they don't have a lot of time to do it.

For some, such as Texas' Tom Herman and Oregon's Willie Taggart, it's about restoring the proud programs back to the state in which their fanbases believe they belong. Big Ten rivals Indiana and Purdue, on the other hand, are looking for coaches who can make an impact where one rarely exists.

For Matt Rhule at Baylor, he just wants everything to be about football.

With mere months to go until real football kicks off, let's examine the top questions facing each new coach at a major conference program that range from offense to defense to far off the field.