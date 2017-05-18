The Biggest Offseason Question Mark for Top College Football Playoff Contenders

1 of 8

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Question Mark: Run-stoppers

Glass Half Empty

Allowing more than 450 passing yards in the Rose Bowl was a major red flag for Penn State's defense, but the bigger problem throughout the season was shutting down the opposition's rush attack.

In the two regular-season losses to Pittsburgh and Michigan, the Nittany Lions allowed a combined 667 rushing yards. They gave up at least 150 yards in 50 percent of their games.

Worse yet, the best edge-rushers from that roster—Garrett Sickels and Evan Schwan—are both gone, leaving serious concerns at defensive end heading into the summer.

The Nittany Lions do get back 16 starters from last year, but needing to replace the two team leaders in sacks isn't a great start to solving a defensive woe. Neither is losing starting linebacker Brandon Bell.

Glass Half Full

The best defense is a good offense, and the Nittany Lions might have the most explosive offense in the country. They could just about start two tackling dummies at defensive end and still have better luck against opposing running backs than other teams will have against Saquon Barkley.

In part because that offense found its stride late in the year, the rush defense was much better in the second half of last season than the first, allowing 99.6 yards per game as opposed to 203.0.

As long as Penn State keeps putting points on the board, opponents won't have much of a chance to establish the run. Also, redshirt freshmen Shane Simmons, Daniel Gibson and Shaka Toney could each make a significant, positive impact at defensive end.