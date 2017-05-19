Predicting the Top 25 Offenses in College Football in 2017

0 of 25

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

College football has become an offense-dominated sport thanks to a vast collection of uptempo attacks. Pro-style systems still have value, but flashy numbers pop up all over the country.

Most units expected to grab the nation's attention in 2017 return their starting quarterback. That's not a requirement to be considered one of the 25 best as the season approaches, but it typically doesn't hurt to bring back a familiar gunslinger.

Rather than projecting the sheer volume of yardage, we're also factoring in efficiency with yards per snap as a means to adjust for pace. The rankings are also adjusted for competition.

We're breaking down the most notable pieces of each top 25 offense, focusing on a combination of the quarterback, running backs, receiving corps, offensive line and coaching.