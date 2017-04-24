Preseason College Football Rankings: Top 25 After Spring Practice

0 of 25

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

College football programs are wrapping up the 2017 edition of spring practice, and we're bracing for a few months of limited news. How do football addicts prepare? With a top 25, of course!

Perspectives have been altered or reaffirmed throughout the last two months, which included scrimmages, spring games and plenty of updates from every team's offseason work.

Preseason expectations and spring performance were the largest factors in organizing the top 25. Each section takes a look at a notable update or two from a given team's practice sessions and how it relates to the upcoming season.

The rankings will shift slightly throughout the summer as competitions are decided, transfers pick new destinations and—unfortunately—injuries, suspensions and departures shake up a roster, but the moves won't be drastic.