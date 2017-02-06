B/R Recruiting Notebook: 2018s Earn the Opening, Elite 11 Invites; Talk Visits

Wide receiver Brennan Eagles was one of three athletes to earn an invitation to The Opening finals on Saturday. Credit: Scout.com

Damon Sayles National Recruiting Analyst

The Super Bowl highlighted the weekend, and while the world watched the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI, college football recruiting refused to take a back seat.

For starters, Kansas had a monster weekend, grabbing six commitments in the 2018 cycle, including five from the state of Louisiana. Wide receiver Devonta Jason, running back Anthony Williams and cornerback Corione Harris are three 4-star athletes who gave their pledges to Kansas coach David Beaty.

In addition, The Opening and Elite 11 kicked off their regional camp schedules Saturday in Houston. While three prospects—4-star cornerback Anthony Cook, 4-star wide receiver Brennan Eagles and 4-star cornerback Jalen Green—punched their tickets to The Opening finals this summer, 4-star quarterback Tanner McKee traveled all the way from Corona, California, to Texas to become the first invite to the Elite 11 finals.

One of the biggest news Sunday not involving the Super Bowl came from wide receiver Joshua Moore. The 4-star talent from Yoakum, Texas, who claims more than 50 offers, announced via Twitter he was transferring to IMG Academy. Moore has a twin brother, 4-star athlete and Texas A&M commit Jordan Moore, who will remain at Yoakum High School.

Here are some recruiting updates on some of the top 2018 and 2019 athletes.

Shutdown CB following cousin's footsteps

Anthony Cook made an early case as the nation's premier shutdown cornerback during Saturday's The Opening regional in Houston. He had interceptions and pass breakups throughout the day, and his efforts were rewarded with an invitation to The Opening finals in Beaverton, Oregon.

Cook now will get the chance to do what his cousin, defensive back Eric Cuffee, did during the summer of 2015. Cuffee participated in The Opening that year before committing to Texas.

"I've been waiting for this since I was young," Cook said. "My cousin went to this, and a couple DBs who used to go to my school went to this. I knew I wanted to be in their position one day.

"[Cuffee] told me to keep God first and to work hard. You can't do anything without working hard and staying patience."

Cook is ranked the No. 6 cornerback in the 2018 class. He claims more than 30 offers and was last offered by Duke and Penn State. He said he will visit Texas for a junior day Feb. 25. He also plans to make unofficial visits to Ohio State and Clemson during the spring.

Breakfast the key to WR Eagles' success?

On a dreary, murky day in Houston, Brennan Eagles put up outstanding numbers at The Opening regional. The 6'3 ½", 214-pound receiver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 3.99 seconds. He threw the power ball 39 feet and recorded a vertical jump of 37 inches.

The secret to his success? Eagles said it all came down to what he ate the morning of the event.

"I woke up and ate a good breakfast," he said. "I usually don't get up and eat breakfast; I'm not really a morning person. I came out real loose, and when I saw my 40 [time], I knew it was about to be a good day."

And what did he eat?

"I had a biscuit with sausage and eggs on it," Eagles said. "It was homemade. My mom cooked it. That's the key right there, mom's cooking."

Whatever the case, Eagles made a case for being one of the nation's elite receivers, making catch after catch against a talented group of defensive backs. He has 23 offers, the latest coming Sunday from LSU. Eagles said he'll be at Texas' junior day on Feb. 25 and will look to attend junior days at Houston and Oklahoma.

"I'm looking for that family feel and that bond where everybody is on the same page," Eagles said. "I want everybody to put in that extra effort and not be selfish. I don't want to be somewhere where you're just thinking about yourself; you're thinking about the team."

Muhammad showing his worth as elite TE

Mustapha Muhammad is considered one of the nation's best tight ends in the 2018 class. Currently ranked No. 2 behind Brevin Jordan, Muhammad is a big, strong athlete who can be a versatile option in multiple packages.

"I describe myself as a tight end who's working on his whole game, to be a blocker and a receiving threat as well," said Muhammad, who measured in at 6'4" and 230 pounds at The Opening regional. "In the offense I'm in now, I do a little bit of everything."

Muhammad, who claims 33 offers, attended Clemson's junior day on Jan. 28. He said he is hoping to take an unofficial visit to Oklahoma State soon. He's also looking to play for a program that's not only winning games but also producing quality student-athletes.

"I want a program that will make me a better athlete and an all-around tight end, maybe in a passing or play action-type offense," he said. "I also want a school that's really good on the educational side. I want to major in business."

2019 Green on LSU: 'It's my dream school'

2019 offensive tackle Kenyon Green committed to LSU on Dec. 11. He's a lineman who can play all five positions comfortably.

The 4-star sophomore is committed but understands his process is a marathon and not a sprint. He said he's looking to visit a few schools for the experience. A trip to Texas for the Feb. 25 junior day is on Green's immediate schedule, and he also wants to attend spring practices at Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Green, however, did stress he was a hard LSU commit.

"It's my dream school," he said. "It's been a school that's always caught my eye. I really like the school and the academics."

Green has family in Louisiana, and he said he's excited about one day playing in front of them in a Tigers uniform. At 6'5" and 290 pounds, he said he still has some work to do.

"I'm just going to keep working and keep trying to get better at everything," he said.

2 new offers for imposing WR/TE Taylor

In regard to the eyeball test, nobody at The Opening regional in Houston stood out more than Bralen Taylor. Literally.

At 6'8" and 221 pounds, Taylor showed he was more than just an imposing frame at the wide receiver position. The Cuero, Texas, athlete had flashes at the position throughout the day, using his size against smaller defenders.

Taylor entered The Opening with no offers. By Sunday, he had offers from Houston and Oklahoma State.

"It's been fun. It's different for me. This is my first [The Opening]," Taylor said about Saturday's event. "I think I move pretty well for my size. I will go up and catch the ball."

Taylor has two offers, but he said he also has interest from Texas, Kansas State and Baylor. For whichever school he chooses, he's looking to be either a big wide receiver or a flex tight end.

Damon Sayles is a National Recruiting Analyst for Bleacher Report. All quotes were obtained firsthand. All player ratings are courtesy of Scout.com. Follow Damon via Twitter: @DamonSayles