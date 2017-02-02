College Football Recruiting: An Early Look at the Top 25 Prospects for 2018

1 of 26

5-star QB and current Clemson commit Trevor Lawrence leads the way for the class of 2018. Credit: Scout

With the book finally closed on the 2017 cycle, colleges around the country are already turning the page to identifying the elite talents in the class of 2018 .

There are a number of 2018 recruits who are known commodities to head coaches such as Alabama's Nick Saban and Ohio State's Urban Meyer.

The group is highlighted by 5-star quarterback and current Clemson pledge Trevor Lawrence.

Which other players should fans around the country be watching over the next few months leading into the season?

Let's take an early look at the top 25 prospects for the 2018 class, according to Scout.com.