National Signing Day 2017: 10 Biggest Takeaways

1 of 11

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

National signing day 2017 effectively signaled the end of the recruiting year, and the flurry of commitments brought several important developments for college football's future.

The Big Ten and SEC each ended the festivities with two of the country's four top classes, and both conferences also featured a noteworthy third unit. For the SEC, though, that wasn't a good thing.

While one Pac-12 program emerged as the clear-cut winner of NSD, another team in the conference quietly signed an excellent haul. That usually doesn't happen in this era of recruiting, but it's typically a positive when a class is wrapped up before signing day.

Although the same applied to the sport's reigning champions, Clemson still grabbed plenty of attention on NSD shows. The difference was the absence of new commitments for the Tigers. Still, there were a handful of significant announcements by top-rated players.