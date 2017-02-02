National Signing Day 2017: 10 Biggest Takeaways
National signing day 2017 effectively signaled the end of the recruiting year, and the flurry of commitments brought several important developments for college football's future.
The Big Ten and SEC each ended the festivities with two of the country's four top classes, and both conferences also featured a noteworthy third unit. For the SEC, though, that wasn't a good thing.
While one Pac-12 program emerged as the clear-cut winner of NSD, another team in the conference quietly signed an excellent haul. That usually doesn't happen in this era of recruiting, but it's typically a positive when a class is wrapped up before signing day.
Although the same applied to the sport's reigning champions, Clemson still grabbed plenty of attention on NSD shows. The difference was the absence of new commitments for the Tigers. Still, there were a handful of significant announcements by top-rated players.
The Trenches Take Center Stage
Skill positions provide the flash and jaw-dropping highlight reels, but "games are won in the trenches" still rings true today. On signing day, six of the eight 5-stars who announced their decision were offensive or defensive linemen.
The prized prospect was Marvin Wilson, the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle and Scout's highest-rated remaining talent entering NSD. He chose Florida State over LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida.
Tedarrell Slaton (OG) kicked off the morning with a pledge to Florida. Aubrey Solomon (DT), who had initially committed to Michigan earlier in the cycle before backing off, returned to the Wolverines.
USC made the biggest splash, landing Austin Jackson (OT) and Jay Tufele (DT) literally in a matter of minutes during the noon ET hour. The Trojans added another 5-star, but we'll get to that later.
Rounding out the 5-star group of linemen was K'Lavon Chaisson, a defensive end who is headed to LSU.
Tough Times in Oxford
Scout Team Ranking: 30
Ole Miss finished each of the last four cycles in the top 20 of Scout's team rankings. That streak ended in unceremonious fashion.
Largely because of an NCAA investigation that has lingered over the program, the Rebels mustered just five 4-stars in a middling 23-man group. The unit ranked 11th in the SEC.
"This recruiting class: It was a penalty," head coach Hugh Freeze said, according to David Brandt of the Associated Press.
By no means is Ole Miss in dire straits, but the Rebels cannot afford another mediocre year on the trail. Otherwise, their three-year stay as part of the SEC West conversation will be short-lived.
Stanford Quietly Seals Top-Heavy Class
Scout Team Ranking: 24
Ever since Jim Harbaugh took over in 2007, Stanford has typically signed respectable classes that lacked a perceived star. The program's development prowess then takes over.
But the 2017 cycle is a bit different.
The Cardinal secured three 5-stars in Davis Mills (QB), Foster Sarell (OT) and Walker Little (OT), also adding Colby Parkinson—the nation's No. 1 tight end. Additionally, Connor Wedington (ATH), Osiris St. Brown (WR) and Paulson Adebo (ATH) are top-125 talents.
Stanford wrapped up its 14-man class before signing day, so David Shaw and Co. received little to zero NSD attention. But don't mistake the lack of volume for an absence of a talent. This was an impressive nationwide haul for the Cardinal.
Clemson's Reload Comes in Small Doses
Scout Team Ranking: 26
Clemson had basically wrapped up its class before national signing day arrived. A 14-man group doesn't seem particularly impressive at first glance, especially since the Tigers are less than a month removed from winning a national championship.
That shouldn't come as a surprise, however, because Clemson doesn't have the room for a massive haul. The 2017 roster will be loaded with sophomores and juniors.
And there's no reason to worry about the size, either. The Tigers nabbed 11 4-star prospects with a promising QB-WR connection in Hunter Johnson and Tee Higgins. The top defensive signees were A.J. Terrell (S), Logan Rudolph (ATH/LB) and Justin Foster (OLB).
While the 2018 cycle will have a similar look in terms of volume, the impending championship boost should bring even higher-rated talents to Clemson. Is there a dynasty looming?
Maryland Signs Volume, No. 12 Class
Scout Team Ranking: 12
D.J. Durkin took on a rebuild at Maryland. But if his first full-year recruiting class was any indication, the arrow is pointing up.
Considering the sheer volume of the 29-man unit, it was going to hold a respectable ranking. However, Durkin added serious talent with 11 4-stars, highlighted by local running back Anthony McFarland.
The Terps had a clear focus on bolstering the offense, evidenced by their signing of six receivers and four running backs. Tahj Capehart (WR) and Cordarrian Richardson (RB) were the highest-rated offensive skill-position signees behind McFarland.
Other notable 4-star additions include Marcus Minor (OG), Deon Jones (CB), Markquese Bell (S) and Kasim Hill (QB).
Maryland must compete with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State on an annual basis in the Big Ten East Division, so this was an excellent step for Durkin.
USC Surges Seven Spots to No. 7
Scout Team Ranking: 5
Did your favorite team have a good signing day? Congratulations! I'm happy for you. Also, USC enjoyed a better one.
The Trojans opened Wednesday with 19 total commits, including one 5-star and 10 4-stars. By the end of the festivities, they'd reeled in a trio of 5-stars and three more 4-stars for the class.
Levi Jones (OLB) pledged to USC during breakfast on the East Coast, then Jackson and Tufele owned the lunch hour. Four-star TE Josh Falo provided a midday snack for the Trojans before 5-star WR Joseph Lewis and 4-star ATH Greg Johnson capped the eight-hour NSD feast.
Put simply, Clay Helton and the coaching staff found itself in blue-chip heaven on Wednesday.
Thanks to a nine-game winning streak to close the 2016 campaign and this top-5 class, get ready for major USC hype this offseason.
Ohio State Loads Up on Elite Talent
Scout Team Ranking: 4
Ohio State grabbed early headlines for its 2017 class, and deservedly so. The finish was as impressive as anticipated, since the Buckeyes inked six 5-stars and 13 top-125 high school prospects.
Urban Meyer and Co. reeled in an absurd amount of talent for the secondary, headlined by a pair of 5-stars in Jeffrey Okudah and former Alabama signee Kendall Sheffield. The staff also added 4-stars Shaun Wade, Isaiah Pryor, Amir Riep and Marcus Williamson.
The other 5-stars are Chase Young (DE), Baron Browning (LB), Wyatt Davis (OG) and Tate Martell (QB). Haskel Garrett (DT), Josh Myers (OG), Trevon Grimes (WR) and J.K. Dobbins (ATH) round out the top-125 talents, and the Buckeyes have four more 4-stars.
Just two teams boasted a class with an average of 4-star players, and Ohio State sported an unbelievable 4.19 mark.
Even though the 2016 team ended the season in disappointing fashion, the future is only getting brighter in Columbus.
Excitement Builds at Georgia
Scout Team Ranking: 2
Is there any way Georgia fans aren't thrilled at the success Kirby Smart and Co. achieved in this cycle? Sure, the Dawgs missed on some highly rated players, but that happens to every school.
This haul is incredible.
Of the 25 high school prospects, 20 are ranked in the top 255 nationally, two more are 4-stars and each of the three 3-stars barely missed the 4-star cutoff. Georgia signed the No. 5 JUCO player, too.
The Bulldogs also completely dominated in-state recruiting, keeping 5-stars DeAngelo Gibbs (ATH), Jake Fromm (QB) and Richard LeCounte (S) while collecting signatures from 14 of the 21 best prospects. For good measure, they plucked two of the premier recruits from the Northeast with 4-stars D'Andre Swift (RB) and Isaiah Wilson (OT).
Georgia hasn't won the SEC East since 2012. That's bad enough even before mentioning the 11-year conference championship drought. But after this class, there's no excuse for Smart to not have a division crown by the end of 2018.
Harbaugh's Reload Takes a Big Depth Step
Scout Team Ranking: 3
Few teams will return less production in 2017 than Michigan, which lost a little bit of everything from its roster. It shouldn't be a surprise the recruiting class reflects that.
The only position without a 4-star recruit is offensive guard, and the Wolverines picked up four 4-star linemen anyway.
And in addition to signing seven of the top 10 in-state prospects—led by 5-star and No. 1 receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones—Harbaugh and the staff reached out to familiar places for some studs.
Four-star LB Drew Singleton is from Paramus Catholic, the alma mater of Jabrill Peppers and Rashan Gary as well as the former employer of position coach Chris Partridge. Four-star C Cesar Ruiz and 4-star LB Jordan Anthony are from IMG Academy, where the Wolverines held a week of spring practice in 2016.
Plus, picking up Solomon and 4-star WR Nico Collins provided the signing day boost for the program.
Although the upcoming season may bring a slight dip in overall record, Michigan improved its depth of talent at every position. This recruiting class should be an integral part of the Wolverines avoiding glaring future needs under Harbaugh.
Alabama's Reign Continues
Scout Team Ranking: 1
What's new, right?
For the seventh straight year, Alabama finished the recruiting cycle atop the 247Sports composite rankings. Scout considered the class No. 1 nationally for the third time in four years.
Najee Harris, the top-rated prospect in the country, leads the group of six 5-star prospects. Alex Leatherwood (OT), Dylan Moses (ILB), Devonta Smith (WR), VanDarius Cowan (OLB) and Isaiah Buggs (JUCO DE) complete the ridiculous bunch.
But the Tide should be equally excited about two 4-stars. Hawaiian quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is heralded as a legitimate competitor to incumbent starter Jalen Hurts, and Jerry Jeudy is an elite all-around receiver who should play immediately.
In all, the Crimson Tide signed 19 prospects ranked in the top 175 as well as two premier JUCO talents. That doesn't even include defensive end Jarez Parks, who according to Andrew Bone of Rivals is expected to grayshirt in 2017.
Saban had a pretty good day. What's new, right?
All recruiting information via Scout. Stats from cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.
