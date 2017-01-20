NCAA Bans Offseason Out-of-State Practices: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

The NCAA voted to ban offseason college football practices that are out of state Friday.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, 58 of 80 votes at the autonomy session were in favor of banning off-campus practices during the vacation period after championship season.

Per ESPN.com's Mitch Sherman, all five conferences that voted were in favor of the ban.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was among those who were against the ban, and he voiced his opinion at the meeting, according to Sherman: "I'm in opposition of this legislation. I know this comes as a shock to many of my colleagues. If we want to take this further, we should not allow any practice."

Manuel added the following response about whether he felt Harbaugh was being targeted: "The rule didn't get proposed until after we took the football team down to Florida for spring break. So I think you can read into that as you will."

The Wolverines practiced at IMG Academy in Florida in March 2016, which led several other coaches to comment, including Tennessee's Butch Jones.

Harbaugh didn't take kindly to any criticism regarding the practice, as he replied with the following tweet:

Suggestion to my Rocky Top colleague, rather than lunch in Florida you might spend your time and focus attending to your present team. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) March 3, 2016

The ban will take effect beginning Aug. 1, 2017.

