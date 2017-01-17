Frank Beamer Headlines Additions to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, Robert Morris President Chris Howard and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith were named new members of the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday, CFP executive director Bill Hancock announced.

“Frank, Chris and Gene will each bring a wealth of knowledge to the selection committee,” Hancock said in a statement on the CFP's official website. “All three played college football. And they will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and a passion for college football."

The appointees will serve three-year terms on the committee.

