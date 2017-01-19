Setting the Early Odds on 2017 Heisman Contenders

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the Heisman Trophy race, and the 2017 edition is shaping up to be one of the best ever.

Reigning winner Lamar Jackson will return to Louisville to try to become the second two-time winner in the award's history alongside Ohio State's Archie Griffin. But USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Penn State's Saquon Barkley are just a few of the talented players nipping at his heels.

Who are the early favorites? Our picks based on talent, Heisman trends and expectations are in this slideshow.