College Football's Winners and Losers of 2017 NFL Draft Early-Entry Decisions

The deadline for early entries into June's NFL draft passed Monday, gutting the college game of some of its most dynamic players, as it does every year.
News of USC do-it-all defender and Jim Thorpe Award-winning cornerback Adoree' Jackson bolting early for the NFL punctuated a massive group of 96 players deciding to forego college eligibility and try their hand at millions in the pros.
From Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson to Texas A&M star defensive end Myles Garrett, there is enough talent in the group of non-seniors to fill up draft boards across the internet.
So, who made the right decisions and who should have stayed? What teams are affected the most? What players standing the shadows stand to benefit the most from departures of stud teammates?
Let's take a look at some of the biggest winners and losers around college football after the barrage of early-entry decisions. As always, make your additions in the comments section.