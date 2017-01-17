College Football's Winners and Losers of 2017 NFL Draft Early-Entry Decisions

Listen: There's nothing wrong with the way college football does things, so let's get that out of the way.

It's actually much better than college basketball in that a player must be three years removed from high school to declare for the NFL draft. But that doesn't mean we still shouldn't have a bad case of the bummers this time every year.

The NFL is great, but it's not the same as college football, and it's sad to think that our days of watching Adoree' Jackson shred special teams, intercept passes and work magic in the open field are over. It's tough to think of Clemson flinging the ball downfield with somebody other than great quarterback Deshaun Watson.

It's time for guys like that to go make their millions, and good on them. They're seasoned enough to go to the NFL and make instant impacts.

But for those of us who live and breathe the college game, it's always bittersweet to see some of our favorite players leave a year early. It's great to be happy for them and their families, but selfishly, you only see them in their college environments once.

It's cool to follow them throughout their careers on the next level, but there's always going to be something about amateur athletics, the joy and excitement in its purest form, that makes it more special.

Quotes and information gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. All stats gathered on CFBStats.com unless otherwise noted.

