Blue-Grey All-American Bowl 2017: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

The Grey Team defeated the Blue Team 27-7 Saturday in the 2017 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Grey was led by Joseph Brunell—the son of former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell—who threw for two touchdowns. Jacksonville native Amari Terry also caught two touchdowns at wide receiver.

As seen in the following tweet courtesy of Clayton Freeman of the Florida Times-Union, the uncommitted Terry was named the game's Offensive MVP:

With 2 TD, offensive MVP is Amari Terry of @BollesSchool at @BlueGreyFB. pic.twitter.com/Z2dLfhHEkj — Clayton Freeman (@CFreemanJAX) January 14, 2017

Highly recruited defensive end Joshua Maize took Defensive MVP honors for Team Blue with a sack of Brunell.

UConn, Indiana and Illinois are among the programs in pursuit of the 3-star prospect.

Here is a look at the recruits who competed in Saturday's game and have already made their collegiate decisions:

Blue-Grey All-American Bowl 2017 Commitments Player Star Rating School D.J. Mack, QB 3 UCF Ivory Kelly-Martin, RB 3 Iowa Titus McCoy, CB 2 Indiana State C.J. Hayes, WR 3 Purdue Ian Swenson, CB 3 UConn Noah Knapp, C 2 Army Larry Borom, OG 3 Missouri Mohammed Elazazy, OT 2 Illinois State Isaac Hawn, OT 3 Northern Illinois Adam Boselli, TE 3 NC State Marlin Brooks, CB 2 Ohio Randall Haynie, CB 3 Vanderbilt Jarques McClellion, CB 3 Arkansas Sean Fitzgerald, OG 2 Air Force Luis Lebron, OG 2 Colorado State Pressley Harvin, P 2 Georgia Tech Scout.com

Grey opened the scoring early in the first quarter on a wacky play that saw uncommitted 3-star quarterback Connor Curry find Terry for a 52-yard touchdown.

Curry's pass was deflected, but it ended up in Terry's hands and gave the Grey Team a 6-0 advantage.

The Blue Team appeared to be driving for the tying score in the second quarter after Iowa 3-star running back commit Ivory-Kelly Martin got it down to the Grey 1-yard line.

Grey's defense stiffened, however, and completed an impressive goal-line stand by stuffing Blue to take over on downs.

Blue had an opportunity to get on the board once again with roughly two minutes remaining in the half, but uncommitted kicker Cooper Graham missed a 38-yard field goal.

Grey carried the 6-0 lead into the locker room after an opening half that was dominated by strong defensive play.

As Freeman pointed out, Blue and Grey were fairly even in terms of moving the ball in the first half:

First downs: Grey 4, Blue 8. Rush yards: Grey 8, Blue 95. Pass yards: Grey 136, Blue 34. @BlueGreyFB — Clayton Freeman (@CFreemanJAX) January 14, 2017

The Grey Team received the opening kickoff of the second half and much like it did early in the first quarter, it marched down the field.

Uncommitted quarterback Joseph Brunell was at the controls, and he helped extend Grey's lead to 13-0 by finding uncommitted running back Jahari Brown for a 13-yard touchdown.

Grey's defense forced two turnovers on downs in the third quarter and preserved the shutout entering the fourth quarter.

According to Freeman, the Blue Team had virtually no passing game to speak of:

So far, Grey defense has yet to allow a Blue pass for more than 9 yards. They've thrown 27 of them. — Clayton Freeman (@CFreemanJAX) January 14, 2017

The Grey offense took advantage of that by essentially putting the game away early in the fourth quarter.

After recovering a fumble at Blue's 40-yard line, Grey found the end zone once again when Brunell hit uncommitted running back Caleb Ferguson for a five-yard touchdown to make it 20-0.

Blue didn't go down without a fight, as it finally got on the board shortly thereafter when quarterback Jay Vanderjagt connected with wide receiver Drew Greenhaw from six yards out to cut the deficit to 20-7.

There wasn't enough time for the Blue Team to make a comeback, though, as Grey stopped it on fourth down with just over three minutes remaining and put an exclamation point on the victory.

Running back Rasheed Martin threw a 68-yard touchdown to Terry on a halfback option with two minutes left in the game. That gave Grey a 27-7 lead and cemented what was a huge day for Terry in a game that didn't feature many offensive fireworks.

The likes of Terry and Brunell did the most to help their stock in terms of offensive players, but most of the top performances came on the defensive side of the ball.

With many of the players who competed in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl still waiting to make a college choice, Saturday's game could have gone a long way in terms of increasing interest from schools across the nation.

All recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.

