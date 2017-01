Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Braxton Burmeister had initially committed to the Arizona Wildcats in May, but the 4-star quarterback reportedly had a change of heart and will head to another Pac-12 school in the fall.

According to the Tucson Star's Zack Rosenblatt, Burmeister officially committed to the Oregon Ducks on Friday.

More to follow.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.