Ranking Every College Football Conference Post Bowl Season

Conference allegiance is, for the most part, a myth during the season. After all, most of your die-hard college football fans aren't rooting hard for their hated division rivals just because they're battling against a team from another league.

Everybody may hold hands and sing "Kumbaya" in Upward Basketball leagues, but that doesn't happen in the rugged SEC, the high-flying ACC or the gritty Big Ten.

Still, when the season is over and all the cheering is done, fans of hated foes stand together in heated harmony on message boards and in comments sections across the internet, blaring their horns about which conference is the best.

Everybody around the country hates hearing chants of "S-E-C! S-E-C!" and having to deal with the vocal Southern masses pointing out all the recent national champions. Likewise, folks from the South scream of Big Ten media bias till they're blue in the face.

The Pac-12 boasts its all-sports championships, while the ACC quietly builds quite the stable of stud programs.

It's an arms race, and every conference wants to come out on top.

So, which one did in 2016? Factoring in elite teams at the tops of each division, out-of-conference records, bowl outcomes, star power and depth of quality teams, let's power rank the top college football leagues of the past year to find out the undisputed conference kings.