National Signing Day 2017: News and Predictions for Top Available Recruits

The 2016 college football season went out with a bang on Monday night, as Clemson pulled out a last-second 35-31 victory over Alabama to be crowned national champions for the first time since 1981.

Now comes a long offseason that will span almost eight months, but programs will still be busy in the meantime.

The first order of business will be national signing day, which takes place on Feb. 1 and is the deadline for 2017 prospects to choose their destinations in the fall.

There are still some big-time names out there, which will create plenty of buzz heading into the day.

Here is the latest news surrounding some of those can't-miss prospects and where they'll end up.

Latest News, Predictions on Top Uncommitted Recruits

Aubrey Solomon, DT, Leesburg, Georgia (Lee County HS)

The clock is ticking for 5-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, who continues to confuse those in the recruiting world with an ever-changing schedule.

According to Scout.com's rankings and player information, the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country is down to eight schools.

But Chris Kirschner of SECCountry.com revealed that he's down to just four schools: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and USC.

According to Jeff Sentell of DawgNation.com on Sunday, Solomon's original plans for January were blown up and changed around. He will head to USC for an official visit on Thursday, but Auburn and Florida are no longer on his itinerary. Sentell added that Georgia "might" get an official visit as well.

However, he told Kirschner that Alabama has "a huge lead" in his recruitment.

With that said, it sounds like he'll have to be hugely impressed with his visit to USC or his potential visit to Georgia for things to change.

For now, it looks like Alabama fans should start counting down Solomon's commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Prediction: Alabama

Joseph Lewis, WR, Los Angeles (Augustus Hawkins)

According to Scout.com's recruit rankings, 5-star prospect Joseph Lewis is the best wide receiver in the country, which is why he received offers from 31 major programs.

While Scout noted that there are still 15 teams in the mix for Lewis, USA Today reported on Tuesday that it's basically down to just USC and Nebraska.

A favorite hasn't been revealed yet, but it would be a huge loss if USC could not pluck Lewis out of its own backyard.

If he chooses USC, Lewis could end up as the Trojans No. 1 receiver in two years, especially with the program losing JuJu Smith-Schuster to the draft this year.

Prediction: USC

Austin Jackson, OT, Phoenix (North Canyon HS)

The No. 1 offensive tackle in Arizona and No. 6 offensive tackle in the nation, per Scout.com, has the largest schools in his home state pursuing him in Arizona and Arizona State, according USA Today.

But he might not be staying home, given the interest of USC and Washington. Per 247 Sports, the Trojans have an 87 percent chance of securing Jackson's services and could be a perfect fit for him.

"[I am] wanting to compete at the highest level, get to bowl games," Jackson told Jordan Hamm of Scout.com. "Actually, get to national championships, that's always a given. That's a good thing to come into."

Washington might have made the College Football Playoff this year, but USC is the larger program and wasn't too far behind the Huskies with a win in the Rose Bowl over Penn State.

Prediction: USC

