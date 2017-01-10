Bo Scarbrough Injury Update: Alabama RB Reportedly Broke Leg vs. Clemson

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough reportedly suffered a broken fibula in his right leg Monday night in his team's College Football Playoff National Championship defeat to the Clemson Tigers, according to ESPN.com's Chris Low.

Low noted Scarbrough was seen limping to the team bus after the game.

Prior to his exit in the third quarter, the sophomore had run for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Scarbrough's departure was a turning point in the game. The Tigers outscored the Crimson Tide 21-7 after he left, and Alabama gained 95 yards on its final four drives of the game. Two of those drives ended in three-and-outs, and another ended in a punt after four plays.

As the offense sputtered, the defense grew increasingly fatigued and was unable to stop Clemson from marching down the field for the game-winning score with one second remaining.

Assuming he makes a full recovery, Scarbrough will be among the early 2017 Heisman Trophy front-runners. He finished with 812 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016, and his 180 yards against the Washington Huskies were a big reason the Crimson Tide pulled out a win in the Peach Bowl.

Alabama should have one of the most potent offenses in the country next season. In addition to Scarbrough, Hurts is returning, as well as the team's top two receivers, ArDarius Stewart and Calvin Ridley. In addition, Damien Harris, who ran for 1,040 yards, will share the workload in the backfield with Scarbrough.

Losing a national championship in the final seconds is a tough way to end a season, but the Crimson Tide have the pieces to make another run at a College Football Playoff title, especially with Scarbrough likely to play a bigger role in 2017.