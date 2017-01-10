Clemson Wins 2017 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Clemson earned its first national title since 1981 with a 35-31 upset win over Alabama on Monday.

ESPN College Football provided a look at head coach Dabo Swinney after the win:

The Tigers' Twitter account showed the team celebrating the victory:

The College Football Playoff account added some more fun shots of the players:

Swinney discussed the key to the game afterwards, per Bonnie Bernstein of Campus Insiders:

Linebacker Ben Boulware was especially excited to give credit to those who came before him:

Deshaun Watson also had a fun moment with the trophy, via C.J. Fogler:

Everyone on the team also deserves the chance to dance:

Alabama got off to a 14-0 lead Monday night and appeared to be in great shape up 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter. However, a pair of Clemson touchdowns allowed the underdogs to take the 28-24 lead with under five minutes remaining.

Still, the game was just getting started.

Jalen Hurts helped the Crimson Tide regain the lead with a 30-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes left. The Tigers then responded with a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Hunter Renfrow that ended up being the game-winner.

ESPN College Football posted the game-winning score:

Rich Eisen of NFL Network summed up the game:

Unsurprisingly, Auburn fans enjoyed the Crimson Tide loss almost as much as Clemson fans. Wesley Sinor of AL.com captured the reaction:

The Tigers' win was revenge on Alabama one year in the making after losing in the title game last season. This capped an incredible run that featured great play on both sides of the ball.

Watson was the star as a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist who threw for over 4,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. While there is some debate over his NFL prospects, he has a good chance of being taken in the first round.

Meanwhile, there was also plenty of talent around him on the offensive side between receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, tight end Jordan Leggett and running back Wayne Gallman among others.

The defense held up its end of the bargain as well with Carlos Watkins, Christian Wilkins, Ben Boulware and Cordrea Tankersley all earning All-America recognition.

These players helped the Tigers knock off an Alabama team that was 15-0 coming in with national titles in four of the previous seven years.

ESPN Stats and Info provided this note about the program:

Bleacher Report's Barrett Sallee gave credit to the eventual winners:

While many key players will leave due to graduation or the NFL draft, Clemson has built an elite program in the ACC and could be a top contender once again in 2017.

