Anu Solomon to Baylor: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Anu Solomon is expected to transfer to Baylor for the 2017 season, a source told 247Sports' Tom Loy and Steve Wiltfong on Monday.

Solomon, who will be eligible to play immediately, announced he would transfer from Arizona on Dec. 13:

Solomon was on pace to become one of the greatest passers in Arizona history before a knee injury at the start of the 2016 season forced him out of the lineup.

Upon his return, he couldn't wrestle the starting job away from Brandon Dawkins despite the Wildcats finishing the season 3-9.

When he was healthy and on the field, Solomon led Arizona to a pair of bowl games, including a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2014.

That year also saw him burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman with 3,793 yards and 28 touchdowns, as the Wildcats went 10-4 and played for the Pac-12 title. It was the first and only time the school played in the conference championship game.

In 2015, he was voted the New Mexico Bowl co-MVP after a disappointing 7-6 season.

What's made him so successful at the collegiate level is his dual-threat ability as a passer and rusher. Thanks to his speed and elusiveness, he can extend the play in the pocket and open up more offensive options, via the Pac-12 Network:

Now he'll be plying his trade in Waco, Texas, as Baylor was desperate for a new starting quarterback.

After a turbulent season that saw wholesale changes within the coaching staff and roster due to the sexual assault scandal, new head coach Matt Rhule was left with a quarterback situation that saw Seth Russell's eligibility run out and Jarrett Stidham transfer to Auburn.

At a program that is known for its big-play offense within the Big 12, Solomon will now have a chance to get his collegiate career and Baylor's program back on track and even raise his draft stock if the NFL is his next move.