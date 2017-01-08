Burning Questions Ahead of the College Football National Championship Game

The teams may be the same, but college football has never had its champion decided in a rematch like this.

College football is back in no-man's land when it comes to the national championship.

Five years ago, Alabama's rematch with LSU in the BCS title game helped spark the change to the four-team College Football Playoff, in part to make it tougher for such a thing to occur. LSU won the regular-season game 9-6 in overtime, but Alabama took the contest that mattered most, 21-0.

This season we're getting a different kind of rematch—one that most prefer, as Alabama vs. Clemson is a repeat of last year's title game. The Crimson Tide won 45-40, and the way the matchup turned into a shootout in the second half made many wonder how things might have played out in different circumstances.

We'll get to find out. Alabama hasn't lost since then and Clemson's had only one defeat, and the two teams have earned their way back.

But while Monday's matchup is familiar, this kind of rematch is not.

According to the NCAA record book, teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll had met 24 times in a bowl game before the CFP was created. None was a rematch from the year before.

Actually, none of those matchups, including the previous playoff title games, had featured the same two opponents until now.