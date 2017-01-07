Winners and Losers of the 2017 Army All-American Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

5-star offensive lineman Foster Sarell's commitment to Stanford during Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl capped a nice day for the Pac-12.

The future stars of college football were on display during the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday.

The East squad defeated the West by a score of 27-17.

A number of talented prospects had already declared their college intentions, and seven others announced their commitments during Saturday's game.

A handful of programs saw their recruits shine, while others struggled to make impacts.

Which prospects made the most of the opportunity to compete during the week?

Let's take a look at some of the winners and losers from the action during the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.