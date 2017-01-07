2017 Army All-American Bowl: Grading the Performance of the Top 10 Recruits

The 2017 Army All-American Bowl rosters featured the best of the best, showcasing the No. 1 prospect at several positions and a majority of the top recruits in the nation.

Running back Najee Harris, offensive tackle Foster Sarell and safety Devon Hunter highlighted the 10 highest recruits, who are each listed among Scout's top 14 prospects. One player ended up sitting out the game, but he has earned the mention.

Three of the 10 players announced their verbal commitments, too. Although the pledges are non-binding and other schools may continue recruiting the talent, it's rare that a late flip will happen.

We've handed out grades for each athlete's performance in the game itself. Starting with Wyatt Davis (No. 14 overall), the list ascends based on Scout's current overall rankings.