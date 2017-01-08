College Football Championship 2017: TV Info, Spread, Injury Updates, Time, More

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Alabama Crimson Tide will attempt to accomplish what the Clemson Tigers failed to do last year—complete a perfect 15-0 season. Though it’s a College Football Playoff National Championship rematch in a different venue, we must acknowledge major differences for Round 2 between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers.

For starters, wide receiver Mike Williams will suit up against Alabama for this matchup. He missed all but one game during his junior year with a neck injury.

Despite defensive lineman Carlos Watkins’ breakout season with a double-digit sack total, Clemson's pass rush doesn’t compare to last year’s dynamic duo with Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd on opposite ends.

Alabama will field a true freshman dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Will the 18-year-old signal-caller show adequate poise on the biggest college football stage in a potentially close game like his predecessor Jake Coker did?

At running back for Alabama, Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and Joshua Jacobs have replaced the 2015 Heisman winner, Derrick Henry.

Despite the differences, both teams convincingly won their semifinal matchups to set the stage for Monday’s championship game. Alabama outmuscled Washington in the Peach Bowl, and Clemson dominated Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl with a 31-0 shutout.

Let’s take a look at the viewing, betting and injury info:

When: Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Television: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Over/Under: 50.5

Spread: -6.5

Injury Reports

Alabama Name Position Injury Status Josh Casher OL Foot Out Alphonse Taylor OL Concussion Out Dakota Ball DL Finger Out Eddie Jackson DB Leg Out Shaun Dion Hamilton LB Knee Out B.J. Emmons RB Foot Out Sports-Reference.com

Clemson Name Position Injury Status Brian Dawkins CB Knee Out Chandler Reeves OT Knee Out Adrien Dunn WR Knee Out Jake Fruhmorgen OT Shoulder Doubtful Adrian Baker CB Knee Doubtful Trevion Thompson WR Wrist Questionable Richard Yeargin DE Knee Questionable Sports-Reference.com

Another Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian Switcheroo

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his players have shown zero angst in switching offensive coordinators before the CFP National Championship Game.

At the beginning of the current season, Alabama hired Steve Sarkisian as an offensive analyst. He watched film and organized meetings in order to aid coaches on staff. Saban said about Sarkisian, per SEC Country reporter Marq Burnett:

I think he has helped organize some of the meetings and just kind of the way we sort of put things together. That has helped the other coaches do a better job of coaching their players through just organizational and administrative stuff in terms of how we do things. Steve has certainly brought some good ideas for us, and helped us a lot.

Lane Kiffin accepted a head coaching position with Florida Atlantic, so Saban decided to transition to Sarkisian as the offensive play-caller in the CFP final. This way, Kiffin can focus on his new position, while Alabama can focus on a perfect season.

Ironically, Sarkisian also replaced Kiffin as the head coach at Southern California in 2014.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley spoke glowingly about his new offensive coordinator, via AL.com's Michael Casagrande: "I mean, I like Sarkisian a lot. Pretty much doing the same thing as we did with Coach (Lane) Kiffin. But everything is a lot more faster and smoother. He coaches us real good. Can't wait to go on the field Monday and see what we'll do."

Not Up for Grabs

During Clemson’s Fiesta Bowl matchup, video surfaced showing defensive lineman Christian Wilkins gripping an opposing player’s groin area. SBNation’s Alex Kirshner captured the action in a GIF with an appropriate headline.

Wilkins’ teammate Ben Boulware defended the tactic as a tool to gain a psychological advantage over the opposition. However, he admitted that particular grab may have gone a little too far, per ESPN.com’s David Hale:

We've done it all year to mess with players. No one has done it as aggressive as Christian did. We try to be more discreet about it. He grabbed a handful. The game is so serious and locked in, and you do stuff to break up the seriousness of the game.

Hale also shared Wilkins’ apology via Twitter:

Christian Wilkins says he's sorry for the... um... extracurriculars w/Curtis Samuel.... pic.twitter.com/JAnNdrCWpX — David Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) January 1, 2017

Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson provided a simple yet stern response, per AL.com’s Matt Zenitz: “They better not try me like that. That's all I've got to say."

It’s safe to say that no one in orange will go below the belt on the Crimson’s Tide’s star offensive lineman. It's also likely that the touching won't go as far as shown in the clip that circulated around social media last week. The only thing up for grabs will be the national championship in what should be a classic battle.

