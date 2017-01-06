National Signing Day 2017: Burning Questions and Predictions One Month out

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his staff are closing in on another No. 1 recruiting class.

With national signing day less than a month away, coaching staffs around the country have turned their attention toward finishing with a bang on the recruiting trail.

A majority of schools have done a lot of heavy lifting already—with 15 of the nation’s top 25 classes already having 20 or more commitments in the fold.

Still, in recruiting, nothing is final until prospects enroll at their school of choice or sign a national letter of intent on national signing day.

With that said, there are a handful of storylines that fans around the country will be paying close attention to.

What are some of the most burning questions, and what surprises are in store over the next few weeks?

Let’s take a look as I tackle those issues and make a few predictions on how it will all play out on signing day.