Clemson vs. Alabama: Overlooked Factors in College Football Championship 2017

We're just days away from the conclusion of the college football season, as the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide are prepared to face off in a historic rematch in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night.

Clemson will be looking for revenge against Alabama after last year's 45-40 defeat.

Many key players return for both teams, which could create an interesting chess match between the coaches in an effort to shake things up to counter the familiarity between the programs. For this reason, some small factors within the game could have significant implications.

Heading into Monday's title game, here are three questions hanging over the matchup, which could prove to be important factors in deciding the outcome of the game.

Can Clemson Pressure Jalen Hurts into Mistakes?

It's not easy to reach the national title game behind a freshman quarterback. Alabama has managed to get this far with Jalen Hurts by simplifying portions of its offense in an effort to limit the decisions he has to make on the field.

By giving Hurts a high percentage of short pass attempts, Alabama has been able to limit the amount of pressure he faces from opposing defensive lines. But, as CFB Film Room pointed out, when Hurts does face pressure, the results aren't pretty:

Jalen Hurts was 0-4 under pressure vs Washington. He's now completed just 30.3% of his pass attempts under pressure this season. — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) January 3, 2017

If Clemson is able to force Hurts into making mistakes under pressure, another freshman could be at the center of the game plan. Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence generated 46 quarterback pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus, including seven sacks.

Hurts has thrown nine interceptions this season, an average of one every 39 pass attempts. That's an impressive rate for a freshman, but it's influenced by Alabama's ability to protect him. If Monday's game turns into a shootout, Alabama may not have the luxury of keeping things simple for Hurts.

Clemson, which ranks third in the nation with 49 sacks, will be the most dangerous pass rush Hurts has faced. If the Tigers can force him into some costly mistakes, the momentum of the game could swing in Clemson's favor.

Will Mike Williams Make a Difference?

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Many of the key players from last year's showdown return, but Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams—perhaps the most talented offensive player in the game—missed last year's title game with a neck injury.

Clemson relied on Hunter Renfrow and Charone Peake in last year's matchup, but Williams should see the bulk of the targets from Deshaun Watson this year.

At 6'3", 225 pounds, Williams poses a unique threat to the Alabama secondary thanks to his ability to physically battle with defensive backs.

"He's the closest thing I've seen to Calvin Johnson in a while," an NFL scout said, per Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes.



As dominant as Alabama's defense has been this season, its secondary hasn't been tested by receivers with Williams' skill set. There aren't a lot of 6'3" future NFL receivers in the SEC right now.

Williams will pose a unique challenge for Alabama cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett. How they respond could have a significant impact on the game.

Do the Coaches Trust Their Kickers?

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's easy to forget about the kicking game when evaluating two teams with the potential to light up the scoreboard. But even in a high-scoring game, kickers can play a critical role if it's a close matchup.

If this game does come down to the kicking game, it's tough to say who has the advantage. Both Clemons's Greg Huegel and Alabama's Adam Griffith have had their struggles.

A redshirt sophomore, Huegel has made just 14 of 19 kicks this season and has never even attempted a kick over 50 yards during his time at Clemson.

Griffin, a senior, has more experience but has been inconsistent throughout his career. He's made just three of seven kicks from 40-plus yards out this season.

The struggles of each kicker could impact the play-calling in the game. If given the opportunity to attempt a long field goal, would either coach pull the trigger?