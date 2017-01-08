Alabama vs. Clemson: B/R's Expert Picks for the 2017 National Championship Game

« Prev
1 of 11
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Alabama vs. Clemson: B/R's Expert Picks for the 2017 National Championship Game
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney (left) and Alabama head coach Nick Saban (right)
932
Reads
4
Comments

A rematch for the ages will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night between top-ranked Alabama and No. 2 Clemson—one year after the Tide topped the Tigers for the national title in Glendale, Arizona.

Will history repeat itself, or will Clemson get the revenge it has wanted for a full season?

Analysts Adam Kramer, Barrett Sallee, Christopher Walsh, Greg Couch and Michael Felder break down the College Football Playoff National Championship in the final edition of Bleacher Report expert picks of the 2016-17 season.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

College FB Newsletter

College Football

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.