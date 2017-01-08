Alabama vs. Clemson: B/R's Expert Picks for the 2017 National Championship Game

Adam Kramer

I’m sure they are using this as motivation, but I doubt this is an overriding factor. If you cannot be purely motivated by the thought of being a national champion, then something is wrong.

Sure, you want to beat the team that beat you last year. I get that. Makes sense. But being a national champion—beating this year’s group—feels like more of the story here. And if they want to use revenge as fuel, that’s fine. I just don’t feel they need to; there’s plenty at stake.

Barrett Sallee

Absolutely none. Zero. Zilch.

Clemson's goal this year was to finish the drill and win a national title. The Tigers could have met Washington, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, South Carolina State, Wofford, The Citadel or a team consisting of the five of us in Tampa. It is of zero importance to them.

That said, the fact they are playing Alabama after falling to the Tide 45-40 a year ago is a nice little cherry on top of a massive dessert the Tigers hope to eat.

Christopher Walsh

I think it’s everything for the Tigers, who have had a year to think about how they had the momentum during last year’s title game, only to lose 45-40. It's not like Alabama will be overlooking Clemson at all, but there’s a real cause for optimism for the Tigers as head coach Dabo Swinney’s team has all the key ingredients to potentially knock off the reigning champions. Clemson also has something else: the chip on its shoulder.

One could tell Dabo was ready to push that button when during the press conference (subscription required) following the Fiesta Bowl, he said: “You can best believe we're going to show up. And we're going to lay it all on the line and see if we can find a way to finish.”

Greg Couch

It's funny to think about someone wanting revenge against Alabama. If that's how Clemson's looking at it, then it won't work. Clemson needs to be focusing on itself in the now. That's not to say the loss wasn't a driving force all year. It was. But it's not about Alabama.

Michael Felder

None. Not sure where there is space for "revenge factor" when Clemson is preparing to win a national title. The Tigers coaches are already working overtime to create a game plan that generates success. Their players are already prepping to go out and bring home the school's first title since Danny Ford.

The rematch is nice from a television standpoint. It is nice for dummies who speak in non-actual football talk to discuss. But unless you're going to tell me the "revenge factor" is going to make Clemson give 110 percent, I just don't have much time for it.