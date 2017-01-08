Alabama vs. Clemson: B/R's Expert Picks for the 2017 National Championship Game

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Clemson TE Jordan Leggett
Kramer
For Alabama, it’s O.J. Howard. I know we know this name by now. I also know we know what he did in last year’s title game. He was a monster, and I believe Alabama needs him to be again.
I also think he will be. There will be opportunities for him to make plays—to be a safety option for a young QB and then turn that play into something more.
For Clemson, I’ll take wideout Deon Cain. Next year, he’s going to be a big deal. This year, after missing out on last year’s title game due to a suspension, he could be the perfect answer if the 'Bama defense puts a huge focus on Mike Williams (which it kinda, sorta has to).
Sallee
Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett. Last year, we saw Hunter Renfrow make a few big plays early. This go-around, I think the Tigers will look to Leggett early to take safety help away from wide receiver Mike Williams in the hope of hitting Alabama with a heavy dose of Williams in the second quarter and beyond.
If Leggett makes a couple of big plays early, it'll be over. Alabama will be so far out of its comfort zone that it might as well be floating in the middle of Tampa Bay with no oar.
For Alabama, it's Jalen Hurts. Regardless of who the coordinator is for the Crimson Tide, this game is—and always has been—about Hurts' ability to make plays with his arm deep downfield.
Walsh
Williams didn’t play in last year’s meeting after a neck injury forced him to miss most of the 2015 season. He’s a game-changing player, and Clemson’s ability to get him the ball could be crucial to its chances.
For Alabama, the obvious answer is tight end Howard, and it also needs the wide receivers to be more involved in the offense after Calvin Ridley and ArDarius Stewart barely touched the ball against Washington. However, the true X-factor is new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian because no one knows what to expect.
Couch
Let's go with receivers. Clemson's Renfrow and Alabama's Ridley. Renfrow is a big-game player, and when Alabama's defense starts trying to cheat a little when Watson runs, he could be in for big plays again. In last year's title game, he had two touchdowns. And I think Alabama will take a few downfield shots at Ridley. He had just one catch for six yards against Washington. Look for Sarkisian to use him a little differently.
Felder
Dorian O'Daniel. He's a lean linebacker for the Tigers, and I am curious to watch how he handles tackling Scarbrough. I know he can run to Hurts as well as expand to the sideline to get to Stewart from the inside going out, but he has to stand strong in the hole to stop Scarbrough, and that is a tough task.
On the other side, ArDarius Stewart. He has been Alabama's best offensive player this season, taking the screens, quick outs, quick-toss passes and turning them into major gains for the Tide. He has to continue to do that against Clemson so that Alabama generates first downs and keeps things simple for its young quarterback.