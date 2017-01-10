College Football Rankings 2016-17: B/R's Final Official Top 25

« Prev
1 of 27
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
College Football Rankings 2016-17: B/R's Final Official Top 25
Brian Blanco/Getty Images
7.7K
Reads
49
Comments

The dust has settled and now we have a clear champion. Clemson is the best in college football for 2016-17 after beating defending champ Alabama in Tampa on Monday for its first national title since 1981. That means you know who No. 1 is in our final Bleacher Report Top 25, but how did everyone else end up?

The Bleacher Report poll is voted on by 17 members of our college football staff: writers Greg Couch, Tyler Donohue, Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Sanjay Kirpalani, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brian Pedersen, David Regimbal, Barrett Sallee, Damon Sayles, Brad Shepard, Greg Wallace and Christopher Walsh; video staff Michael Felder and Sean McManus and editor Eric Yates.

First-place votes are worth 25 points, with each subsequent point worth one fewer point all the way down to one for 25th place. The 25 teams with the most poll points make our list, with the rest falling into the "others receiving votes" category.

Check out where everyone finished the 2016-17 season, then give us your thoughts in the comments section.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

College FB Newsletter

College Football

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.