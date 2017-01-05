Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Michigan will take a step back in 2017.
That's not an indictment or doomsday prediction for the program as a whole, but with what the Wolverines lose from their stellar 2016 squad, it's going to be hard for Jim Harbaugh to reach double-digit wins for the third consecutive season.
Michigan was bolstered by an experienced group this year, and Harbaugh will have to find a way to replace 17 senior starters on his offense, defense and special teams units. That doesn't include the projected loss of Jabrill Peppers, the do-everything playmaker who proved how vital he was to Michigan's game plan when he sat out of the 33-32 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
Losing that much talent and experience will show up in the standings next fall.
Of course, Ohio State successfully replaced 16 starters to make a playoff run this year, but the Buckeyes recruited at a much higher level over the last three years, signing classes that ranked Nos. 2, 8 and 5 nationally, according to Scout. Michigan, meanwhile, signed Nos. 7, 35 and 27, making the prospect of reloading much more difficult.
Florida will get the best of the Wolverines in the season opener, and they'll fall to Penn State and Ohio State in league play. And their fourth loss will come in stunning fashion to...