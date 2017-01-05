Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

A revival at Michigan State and a down year for Michigan, Trace McSorley's run to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation and Ohio State's redemption tour will highlight the Big Ten's biggest storylines in 2017.

The league if fresh off what should've been a banner year that saw four teams in the Top 10 of the final College Football Playoff rankings and 10 teams in bowl games.

But the conference went a disastrous 3-7 this postseason, highlighted by Ohio State's stunning 31-0 loss to Clemson in the playoff semifinal.

How will the Big Ten unravel next year after a disappointing finish to the 2016 season?