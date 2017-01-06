FCS Championship 2017: Date, Start Time, TV Info for JMU vs. Youngstown State

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

It all comes down to Saturday night as James Madison meets Youngstown State at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, for the 2017 FCS Championship game.

This is an unexpected matchup to say the least, given the paths each program had to take in order to get to Frisco, but only one can end their season in Cinderella-like fashion.

Here is all you need to know about the big game.

2017 FCS Championship Information Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Saturday, Jan. 7 12 p.m. ESPN2 WatchESPN NCAA.com

James Madison was the David that defeated Goliath in the semifinals on Dec. 16 as it took down the five-time defending national champions North Dakota State 27-17.

The impressive performance further cemented the program's status as a developing powerhouse, especially after a 65-7 beatdown of Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals.

That was a Bearkats team that was averaging well over 500 yards and over 50 points per game before their quarterfinal meeting.

James Madison's defense has only allowed 15.3 points per game during the postseason as it was sparked by its ability to force turnovers, which ranked seventh in the league with 28 takeaways this year.

Its rushing attack has been just as impressive behind Khalid Abdullah, who ranks second in the FCS with 1,708 yards.

He was also named FCS Player of the Year by the American Sports Network:

Youngstown State also boasts a solid running game led by Jody Webb, who ranks ninth in the nation with 1,301 yards on the ground.

Behind him, the Penguins shocked the FCS world by making it to the championship game while being unranked in the playoffs.

It included a thrilling 40-38 win over No. 2 Eastern Washington in the semifinals thanks to this last-second catch by Kevin Rader, via FCS Football:

Catch of the Year!!



Youngstown State's Kevin Rader sends the Penguins to Frisco with an AMAZING snag! #FCSPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JhH8A2QNsj — FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) December 18, 2016

The FCS title might come down to which defense is able to come up with the big stop at the right time, considering the power of both programs' running games.

But given the way these two teams have unexpectedly made the championship game, expect Saturday night to provide one of the games of the year in college football.

Stats courtesy of NCAA.com.