National Signing Day 2017: Predictions for Top Recruits Before CFP Championship

The best college football players in the country will be on display when Alabama and Clemson battle for the national championship Monday night, but every program still needs to look toward the future.

No matter how good a team is now, good recruiting is always necessary to keep winning.

Those without a solid class locked up already might learn this lesson the hard way, because there are few top options still available. Most of the big names have already chosen a school, saving relatively little drama for national signing day.

Elite running back Najee Harris caused a few headlines with his indecision but ended up enrolling at Alabama, per John Garcia Jr. of Scout.com.

Of course, there are still some quality players available. Here are predictions for the top uncommitted players in the class.

Austin Jackson, OT

While overlooked at times in favor of some higher-profile offensive linemen at the Army All-America Bowl, Austin Jackson more than held his own during practices.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports provided a look at an impressive rep:

Blue-chip OT Austin Jackson is going to be a bad man for someone, most likely #USC. Wins on vs Ja'len Parks here: https://t.co/INr0rlf2mt pic.twitter.com/uVUtsF3I8v — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 3, 2017

Although Wiltfong believes Jackson is leaning toward USC, this is not necessarily guaranteed with both Washington and Arizona State as possibilities.

The Sun Devils can offer early playing time as well as a home-field advantage for the Phoenix native. However, Washington and USC are coming off much better seasons that proved they can each contend for a national title.

"(I am) wanting to compete at the highest level, get to bowl games," Jackson said of his college choice, per Jordan Hamm of Scout.com. "Actually, get to national championships, that's always a given. That's a good thing to come into."

The Trojans obviously have a better history of competing at a high level, but recruits took notice of an outstanding year from the Huskies in which they won the Pac-12 and reached the College Football Playoff.

Washington can offer a high level of play and potential early playing time, making this dark horse a strong contender to earn a commitment.

Prediction: Washington

Marvin Wilson, DT

This college football season showed the importance of defensive linemen, and Marvin Wilson is someone who can make a big impact for some team.

The 6'4", 329-pound tackle already has the size to make a quick transition to college football, and his technique isn't too far behind.

Craig Haubert of ESPN listed Wilson as one of his top performers at the Under Armour All-America Game.

"Whether disrupting as a pass-rusher or helping to stuff the run, he performed very well and consistently," Haubert wrote.

Wilson announced his top five, which consists of LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State and South Florida, the last of which is getting serious consideration due to Charlie Strong. However, the team that stands out as a solid fit with a need at defensive tackle is Florida State.

The Texas native spoke fondly of his visit when it took place, saying it had "that 'home' feeling when I went there," per Josh Newberg of 247Sports.

LSU has a strong chance as well, but the Seminoles appear to be the best option.

Prediction: Florida State

Joseph Lewis, WR

It's easy to pick out the speedsters at receiver, but Joseph Lewis has a lot more to offer in his game. He has good size already at 6'2 ½" and rounds out his skill set with strong hands and good route running.

All of those factors contribute to his ranking as the No. 1 receiver in the class, according to Scout.com.

At the moment, it appears he is leaning toward USC, a school that has proved it can produce elite receivers.

Ryan Bartow of 247Sports reported at the start of January that USC and Nebraska were leaders among a field that also includes Oregon and Arizona State. However, the Trojans will get the all-important final visit on Jan. 27, with a Nebraska visit already in the books.

Lewis also had good things to say about the USC coaching staff.

"I've been talking with Coach [Clay] Helton and Coach Tee [Martin] a lot more and building a good relationship," per Brandon Huffman of Scout.com.

Although he won't make an announcement until signing day, this would be a perfect fit for the big-time receiver.

Prediction: USC

Devon Hunter, S

A lot of young safeties look up to Seattle Seahawks star Kam Chancellor. When he praises a high school player on Twitter, it's important to take notice:

One of the best up next @devonhunter11 https://t.co/LEYy6K0WBO



Check em out🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — The Enforcer (@Kam_Chancellor) December 11, 2016

There is some debate about Devon Hunter among scouts, but he is listed as the No. 1 safety and the No. 5 overall player in the 2017 class by Scout.com.

He has the quickness to make plays with the ball in his hands as well as the instincts to attack the ball-carrier when on defense. He's also a big hitter with enough closing speed to make Chancellor proud.

Of course, it helps that he is considering going to Chancellor's alma mater, Virginia Tech.

Most of the SEC has come after him hard, with Auburn, Florida and possibly Ole Miss all in contention to steal away the Virginia native, but the most likely scenario is him staying local with the Hokies.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

Aubrey Solomon, DT

Things can change quickly in the mind of a teenager, so nothing is set in stone for Aubrey Solomon. However, Alabama is in pretty good shape for the talented defensive tackle.

According to Drew Champlin of AL.com, the Crimson Tide lead by a "pretty big margin" when it comes to recruiting.

It's hard not to be impressed by what Nick Saban has done with players at Solomon's position in recent years. Alabama's defensive linemen come to Tuscaloosa, dominate, contend for a national championship and then get drafted in the first round.

Auburn and Georgia both still have a chance to close the gap, but it's hard to bet on anyone besides Alabama at this stage.

This could lead to good things for Solomon, who has good quickness off the ball for his size at 6'3", 304 pounds. He should be able to succeed against both the run and the pass at the next level, giving the Tide yet another weapon defensively.

Prediction: Alabama

